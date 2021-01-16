2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 3 Women’s Prelims Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Saturday’s preliminary sessions from San Antonio will be the busiest of the meet with five different events on the slate: 200 fly, 50 free, 200 breast, 100 back and 400 free.

There was already a lot of intrigue coming into the meet in the women’s 100 back with such a loaded field, but the expectation has only heightened after several of them had strong swims on Friday.

Regan Smith had a big win in the 100 fly and was second in the 200 free, Olivia Smoliga snagged a surprise third in the 200 free, and Kathleen Baker had the second-fastest 100 breast of her career to finish as the runner-up to Lilly King.

Smoliga will also race the 50 free, alongside Abbey Weitzeil, while Smith comes into the 200 fly as the top seed by over three seconds.

In the 200 breast, King leads a strong field that includes Melanie Margalis, Madisyn Cox, Bethany Galat and Micah Sumrall.

The 400 free is headlined by the top three in Thursday’s 800: Haley Anderson, Erica Sullivan and Bella Sims.

You can find the heat sheet for both this morning’s women’s and men’s sessions here.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69

Women’s 400 Free Prelims