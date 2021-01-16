Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 3 Women’s Prelims Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Saturday’s preliminary sessions from San Antonio will be the busiest of the meet with five different events on the slate: 200 fly, 50 free, 200 breast, 100 back and 400 free.

There was already a lot of intrigue coming into the meet in the women’s 100 back with such a loaded field, but the expectation has only heightened after several of them had strong swims on Friday.

Regan Smith had a big win in the 100 fly and was second in the 200 free, Olivia Smoliga snagged a surprise third in the 200 free, and Kathleen Baker had the second-fastest 100 breast of her career to finish as the runner-up to Lilly King.

Smoliga will also race the 50 free, alongside Abbey Weitzeil, while Smith comes into the 200 fly as the top seed by over three seconds.

In the 200 breast, King leads a strong field that includes Melanie MargalisMadisyn CoxBethany Galat and Micah Sumrall.

The 400 free is headlined by the top three in Thursday’s 800: Haley AndersonErica Sullivan and Bella Sims.

You can find the heat sheet for both this morning’s women’s and men’s sessions here.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

  • PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

  • PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

  • PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

  • PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

  • PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!