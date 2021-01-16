NC State Defeats Duke Men and Women in Durham

NC STATE V. DUKE

January 16, 2021

Durham, NC (Duke)

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

WOMEN’S MEET

Score NC State 163.5, Duke 93.5



Kylee Alons led the NC State women to a victory today over Duke, winning two events and helping the 400 free relay to the win.

In the 200 free, Alons won by over four full seconds, charging to a 1:47.76. In the 200 back, she was again first by over four seconds, clocking a 1:55.59.

Freshman Yara Hierath contributed two distance wins for the Wolfpack. In the 1000 free, she posted a 10:10.46, then she returned in the 500 free with a 4:58.84. Andrea Podmanikova picked up a win in the 200 breast (2:12.53) as did Emma Muzzy in the 100 back (54.54), while Sirena Rowe hit the wall first in the 50 free (23.31). Out of the first break, Katharine Berkoff handled the 100 free with a winning time of 50.99.

Duke was able to make some noise in a few events, though. Freshman Sally Foley snagged a win in the 100 breast (1:02.01), and in the next event, freshman Catherine Purnell led a Duke 1-2 in the 200 fly. Purnell was 1:59.87, with Cabell Ann Whitlow following behind (2:01.21).

Whitlow returned for a win of her own in the 100 fly, going 56.40 to sneak by NC State’s Danika Huizinga (56.43).

In the 200 IM, Foley made a push for the win, but NC State’s Julia Poole denied it; Poole took the win at 2:02.13 to Foley’s 2:02.79. Though exhibitioned, NC State went 1-2 in the 500 free relay, getting a 49.29 lead-off from Alons.

MEN’S MEET

Score NC State 167, Duke 92



The NC State men trounced Duke today, with many different swimmers contributing wins in a team effort. Only two Wolfpack men doubled up with wins, including Noah Henderson. Henderson, a sophomore, posted a 48.59 in the 100 fly and a 1:48.56 in the 200 fly.

Henderson just got the win in the 100 fly, as Duke’s Charlie Gingrich was a fingernail back at 48.60. The meet today saw many close finishes, as Duke was mere tenths from winning a slew of events. In the 100 breast, Cole Reznick was 55.23, just back of NC State’s Rafal Kusto (54.62). Then, in the 200 back, John Healy of NC State was 1:47.88 for the win, just a few tenths ahead of Duke’s David Hallaron (1:48.10).

Gingrich was on the good side of a tight finish in the 50 free, as his 20.62 just clipped Wolfpack’s Hunter Tapp (20.67). In the 100 free, though, Tapp took the win at 44.18. Reznick avenged his 100 breast loss in the 200 breast, winning it in 2:01.52, and NC State gave up a win in the 200 medley due to a DQ.

Italian sprinter Giovanni Izzo, who is recently back with NC State after missing the fall (and last season for an Olympic redshirt), won the 100 back in 49.04. Also part of the Wolfpack win column was freshman Luke Miller. Miller was the other double-winner for NC State to go with Henderson; Miller claimed the 200 free (1:37.40) and 200 IM (1:50.17). In that 200 IM, Reznick was just behind by .09, settling for second (1:50.26).

NC State exhibitioned their 400 free relays, but their A finished in 2:58.31, getting a nice 43.89 lead-off from Tapp.