2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

We’re getting ready for more action this morning in Richmond, as swimmers will contest day three’s event slate today.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Top 8

  1. Grace Sheble (NOVA) – 2:13.96
  2. Tess Howley (LIAC) – 2:14.60
  3. Caroline Sheble (NOVA) – 2:15.02
  4. Summer Smith (ABF) – 2:16.87
  5. Zoe Dixon (NOVA) – 2:17.95
  6. Bailey Nero (NCAC) – 2:18.77
  7. Aislin Farris (ABF) – 2:19.53
  8. Eleanor Sun (NCAP) – 2:20.93

NOVA of Virginia’s Grace Sheble took the heat one win with ease, setting the pace early and posting a 2:13.96, a little over two seconds shy of her lifetime best.

In heat two, her twin sister Caroline Sheble dueled to the wall with LIAC’s Tess Howley; it was Howley with the quick touch, posting a 2:14.60 for the #2 time of the morning as C. Sheble finished third (2:15.02). Coming off of top finishes in the 400 IM last night, Bluefish’s Summer Smith (2:16.87) and NOVA’s Zoe Dixon (2:17.95) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

MEN’S 200 FLY PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (USA), 2019
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.19

Top 8

  1. Aiden Hayes (SSC) – 2:01.04
  2. Justin Wright (NCAC) – 2:01.29
  3. Dylan Porges (TAC) – 2:01.93
  4. Tommy Bried (ACE) – 2:02.21
  5. Jack Saunderson (WOLF) – 2:03.52
  6. Micah Slaton (TRI) – 2:04.85
  7. Andy Dorsel (MAC) – 2:06.26
  8. Aayush Deshpande (FMC) – 2:06.71

Sooner Swim Club’s Aiden Hayes was out very fast in the second and final heat, going 57-point in the first 100. Despite an expected back-half rush from NCAC’s Justin Wright, Hayes had enough of a lead to keep the top seed out of the prelims. His 2:01.04 is a new lifetime best, just undercutting his 2:01.20 from the 2019 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals.

Wright was second in 2:01.29, and TAC Titans’ Dylan Porges picked up third at 2:01.93. That’s just a few tenths off of a best for Porges, whose sophomore season at Princeton is currently being redshirted (along with the rest of the Ivy League swimmers).

WOMEN’S 50 FREE PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

Top 8

  1. Catie Deloof (CAV) – 25.10
  2. Lindsay Flynn (MSA) – 25.59
  3. Madison Kennedy (MAC) – 25.69
  4. Alexandra Dicks (NCAP) – 26.00
  5. Ali Deloof (TNAQ) – 26.01
  6. McKenna Stone (FMC) – 26.11
  7. Aly Tetzloff (WOLF)/Katrina Konopka Reid (WOLF) – 26.14 *TIE*

Catie Deloof of Cavalier Aquatics led the women’s 50 free this morning, nearly cracking 25 seconds with a smooth 25.10.

Mecklenburg Swim Association’s Lindsay Flynn (25.59) and veteran Madison Kennedy of SwimMAC (25.69) also got under 26 seconds. Alexandra Dicks of NCAP was 26.00 for a best by .05, just .01 shy of the OT cut.

MEN’S 50 FREE PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19

Top 8

  1. David Curtiss (HACY) – 21.87
  2. Austin Surhoff (Unattached) – 22.54
  3. Justin Ress (WOLF) – 22.66
  4. Michael Chadwick (NCAC) – 22.84
  5. Colin Wright (TRIB) – 23.18
  6. Diggory Dillingham (Unattached) – 23.54
  7. Caleb Hicks (TRI) – 23.75
  8. Reid Miller (MAC) – 23.92

18-year-old David Curtiss lit things up in heat one of the 50 free, registering a new best by .08 and hitting a 21.87. He was far-and-away the quickest swimmer this morning, and he now is tied with Olympic champion Ryan Held for the #16 American performer of all-time. Curtiss maintains his #3 spot in the all-time 17-18 age group rankings, sitting behind only Caeleb Dressel (21.53) and Michael Andrew (21.75).

30-year-old Austin Surhoff, an NCAA champion and former National Team-er, registered a lifetime best 22.54 for second place this morning. He took a good chunk out of his old best, a 22.87 from December 2019.

Diggory Dillingham, a 15-year-old from Iowa, sits sixth in the A-final tonight after coming just .06 off of his best.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 100 BACK PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69

MEN’S 100 BACK PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 56.59

WOMEN’S 400 FREE PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE PRELIMS

  • PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
  • Olympic Trials Cut: 3:57.29

Breezeway
7 minutes ago

🐺 David Curtiss with the early morning smoke! 21.87 50 free🐺

Swimmer
Reply to  Breezeway
2 minutes ago

Sheesh

