QUIZ: Can You Name The Top 3 Swimmers of 2020 In Each Short Course Event?

3

It was a weird, pandemic-affected swimming season – but can you name the swimmers with the top 3 times in each short course event for 2020?

A few notes on this quiz:

  • Times include all official swims in the calendar year 2020 – that means from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
  • Last names only will be accepted, along with first and last names.
  • If two swimmers are tied for a spot, either name should get you credit.
  • Answers are based on the official FINA world rankings, so any time missing from that database wouldn’t appear on this quiz.
  • Short course meters (SCM) only

If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:

You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.

3
Casas 100 back gold in Tokyo
1 hour ago

103/108
missing Lee, Hirai, Sloman, Cieslak

And again, the nationalities help a lot.

DCSwim
45 minutes ago

If I only knew how to spell…

Waader
Reply to  DCSwim
7 minutes ago

Hahaha same

