Providence College Receives Verbal From Futures Qualifier Ally Pfeiffer (2024)

Ally Pfeiffer of Easterchester, New York has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Providence College starting in the fall of 2024. Pfeiffer attends Eastchester High School and swims year-round with the Westchester Aquatic Club.

Pfeiffer specializes in backstroke and butterfly, with the 200-yard distance being her specialty. She’s poised to make an immediate impact at Providence, who just graduated school recorder holder Sally Alrutz. Alrutz set both backstroke records during her junior year campaign with the Friars. Pfeiffer’s best times would have ranked her 2nd on the team in the 200 back (2:04.78) behind Alrutz, and 3rd in the 100 back (58.20).

Pfeiffer has been team captain of her high school’s swim team for the past two years. This season, she led the Eastchester Eagles to a NYPHSAA Section 1 team title. She placed 3rd in the 100 fly (58.79), 6th in the 100 back (58.99), and swam the fly leg of her team’s 6th place 200 medley relay (25.76). With her performance, she qualified for her third state championships appearance, set to start on November 17. Pfeiffer is also a member of her school’s 200 medley and 400 free relay records.

Top SCY Times:

200 back – 2:04.78

100 back – 58.20

200 fly – 2:07.54

100 fly – 58.05

400 IM – 4:36.70

200 free – 1:55.46

Providence College competes in the Big East Conference. Last season, the women’s team finished 7th out of seven teams at the conference championships. The Friars are led by John O’Neill, who founded the program in 1984. O’Neill has spent 34 seasons at the helm of the program, briefly stepping away to lead West Point’s swimming and diving programs for five years.

Pfeiffer already holds a number of best times that would have scored at last season’s Big East Conference Championships, including the 200 back, 100 back, 200 fly, 100 fly, and 400 IM. She also has the potential to boost the Friars’ relays; her flat-start 200 free (1:55.46) would have been the 3rd-fastest leg on their 800 free relay last year.

Outside of the pool, Pfeiffer is a member of the National Honor Society and Italian Honor Society. She joins Leah Renner and Meghan MacLaren in Providence College’s incoming class of 2024.

