Princeton Freshman Ellie Marquardt Destroys Ivy Record in 500 Free: 4:36.37

2020 Women’s Ivy League Championships
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims: 11:00 AM/Finals: 6:00 PM
- Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)
Princeton freshman Ellie Marquardt kicked off the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a new meet, pool, Princeton program, and Ivy League record in the 500 free. Marquardt won the A final in 4:36.37, swimming a lifetime best by over 4 seconds.
The Ivy Meet record of 4:38.96 had stood since Princeton’s Alicia Aemisegger broke it in 2009. The Princeton program record, which also belonged to Aemisegger, was a 4:37.58 from her 4th-place finish at the 2010 NCAA Championships. Penn’s Virginia Burns had set the Brown University pool record in 2017 with 4:42.20.
Marquardt beat defending champion, Miki Dahlke of Harvard, by nearly 3 seconds. She split her 100s as follows:
- 54.24
- 55.82
- 56.27
- 55.74
- 54.30
Side-by-side comparison of Marquardt’s and Aemisegger’s splits show that Marquardt was nearly 8/10 faster over the second 100 yards and about 4/10 faster over the final 100. The 1st, 3rd, and 4th 100s are quite similar:
|Ellie Marquardt, 2020
|Alicia Aemisegger, 2010
|26.24 (26.24)
|26.20 (26.20)
|54.24 (28.00)
|54.27 (28.07)
|1:22.06 (27.82)
|1:22.39 (28.12)
|1:50.06 (28.00)
|1:50.81 (28.42)
|2:18.24 (28.18)
|2:19.06 (28.25)
|2:46.33 (28.09)
|2:47.07 (28.01)
|3:14.28 (27.95)
|3:15.04 (27.97)
|3:42.07 (27.79)
|3:42.91 (27.87)
|4:09.71 (27.64)
|4:10.62 (27.71)
|4:36.37 (26.66)
|4:37.58 (26.96)
Prior to arriving at Princeton, Marquardt’s best 500 free time was 4:42.09 from the Speedo Southern Premier meet in March 2019.
Congratulations! Time would’ve won Big Tens this year!