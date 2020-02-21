Princeton Freshman Ellie Marquardt Destroys Ivy Record in 500 Free: 4:36.37

2020 Women’s Ivy League Championships

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims: 11:00 AM/Finals: 6:00 PM

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)

Princeton freshman Ellie Marquardt kicked off the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a new meet, pool, Princeton program, and Ivy League record in the 500 free. Marquardt won the A final in 4:36.37, swimming a lifetime best by over 4 seconds.

The Ivy Meet record of 4:38.96 had stood since Princeton’s Alicia Aemisegger broke it in 2009. The Princeton program record, which also belonged to Aemisegger, was a 4:37.58 from her 4th-place finish at the 2010 NCAA Championships. Penn’s Virginia Burns had set the Brown University pool record in 2017 with 4:42.20.

Marquardt beat defending champion, Miki Dahlke of Harvard, by nearly 3 seconds. She split her 100s as follows:

54.24

55.82

56.27

55.74

54.30

Side-by-side comparison of Marquardt’s and Aemisegger’s splits show that Marquardt was nearly 8/10 faster over the second 100 yards and about 4/10 faster over the final 100. The 1st, 3rd, and 4th 100s are quite similar:

Prior to arriving at Princeton, Marquardt’s best 500 free time was 4:42.09 from the Speedo Southern Premier meet in March 2019.