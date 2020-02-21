Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Princeton Freshman Ellie Marquardt Destroys Ivy Record in 500 Free: 4:36.37

2020 Women’s Ivy League Championships

  • Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
  • Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims: 11:00 AM/Finals: 6:00 PM
  • Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)
  • Live results
  • Fan Guide
  • Championship Central

Princeton freshman Ellie Marquardt kicked off the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a new meet, pool, Princeton program, and Ivy League record in the 500 free. Marquardt won the A final in 4:36.37, swimming a lifetime best by over 4 seconds.

The Ivy Meet record of 4:38.96 had stood since Princeton’s Alicia Aemisegger broke it in 2009. The Princeton program record, which also belonged to Aemisegger, was a 4:37.58 from her 4th-place finish at the 2010 NCAA Championships. Penn’s Virginia Burns had set the Brown University pool record in 2017 with 4:42.20.

Marquardt beat defending champion, Miki Dahlke of Harvard, by nearly 3 seconds. She split her 100s as follows:

  • 54.24
  • 55.82
  • 56.27
  • 55.74
  • 54.30

Side-by-side comparison of Marquardt’s and Aemisegger’s splits show that Marquardt was nearly 8/10 faster over the second 100 yards and about 4/10 faster over the final 100. The 1st, 3rd, and 4th 100s are quite similar:

Ellie Marquardt, 2020 Alicia Aemisegger, 2010
26.24 (26.24) 26.20 (26.20)
54.24 (28.00) 54.27 (28.07)
1:22.06 (27.82) 1:22.39 (28.12)
1:50.06 (28.00) 1:50.81 (28.42)
2:18.24 (28.18) 2:19.06 (28.25)
2:46.33 (28.09) 2:47.07 (28.01)
3:14.28 (27.95) 3:15.04 (27.97)
3:42.07 (27.79) 3:42.91 (27.87)
4:09.71 (27.64) 4:10.62 (27.71)
4:36.37 (26.66) 4:37.58 (26.96)

Prior to arriving at Princeton, Marquardt’s best 500 free time was 4:42.09 from the Speedo Southern Premier meet in March 2019.

1
Lane 8

Congratulations! Time would’ve won Big Tens this year!

9 minutes ago

