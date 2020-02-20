2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
The first full finals session of the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships is this evening, featuring the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 200 free relay, as well as the men’s 1m diving finals and the women’s 3m diving finals.
After only two sessions, this meet appears to be shaping up to be, as expected, a battle between UVA and NC State. The Cavaliers got two of the top seeds from this morning. Paige Madden, last year’s runner-up, put up a 4:40.93 this morning to take lane four tonight. Freshman Kate Douglass holds the ACC record in the 200 IM, a 1:52.84 from the Minnesota Invite, and went 1:53.90 this morning, the fastest mark by over a second and a half.
Duke’s Alyssa Marsh will be in lane four in the 50 free, as she followed up a 22.0 fly split last night with a 21.78 this morning, although she’ll have to hold off a very strong field that includes last year’s champion, Virginia’s Morgan Hill.
While the Wolfpack didn’t nab any top seeds this morning, they will have 16 swimmers in tonight’s individual finals, including 8 spread across the three A-finals, and 4 of those A-finalists in the 500 free alone.
The final event of the evening, the 200 free relay, should be a tight one. NC State won this last year, and returns all four women from that relay. But UVA will use use Douglass, who had the fastest 50 free time in the conference heading into this meet, and Louisville put three women into the 50 free A-final today, plus another just outside, so on paper at least, this relay could go to any of those three teams.
Men’s 1m Diving – Finals
- ACC meet record: 531 – Nick McCrory, 2014
- ACC record: 531 – Nick McCrory, 2014
- Joshua Davidson (FSU), 382.95
- Ruben Lechuga (Georgia Tech), 342.50
- Noah Zawadzki (Virginia Tech), 337.50
FSU’s Joshua Davidson, held on to his top seed from this morning, winning by 40 points in the second men’s diving event of the week. With one event to go, UNC sits in the lead with 104 diving points. But the rest of the field isn’t too far behind; NC State has 99, Florida State has 99, and another five teams have at least 60 diving points.
Men’s Diving Points Through Day 2
- UNC – 104
- NC State – 99
- Florida State – 90
- Miami – 84
- Virginia – 78
- Duke – 73
- Virginia Tech – 66
- Louisville – 60
- Georgia Tech – 32
- Pitt – 23
- Notre Dame – 15
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – Finals
- ACC meet record: 4:30.74 – Leah Smith, 2016
- ACC record: 4:28.90 – Leah Smith, 2017
- 2019 ACC Champion: Mallory Comerford (LOU) – 4:34.63
- Paige Madden (Virginia) – 4:36.19
- Katie Moore (NC State) – 4:39.54
- Maddie Donohoe (Virginia) – 4:42.05
UVA junior Paige Madden dominated tonight, leading from wire-to-wire to capture the first individual swimming title of the meet. Madden won in 4:36.19, almost five seconds faster than her time from last year’s final, where she took 2nd to Mallory Comerford. That’s the 2nd-fastest time of Madden’s career, coming in just behind her 4:34.64 from the Minnesota Invite.
There wasn’t much of a race for 2nd, either, as Kate Moore took 2nd by about 2.5 second, touching in 4:39.54 for NC State. Behind the two leaders, though, UVA freshman Maddie Donohoe and NC State senior Makayla Sargent dueled for 3rd, with Donohoe grabbing a podium spot, 4:42.05 to 4:42.82.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – Finals
- ACC meet record: 1:53.90 – Kate Douglass, 2020
- ACC record: 1:52.84 – Kate Douglass, 2019
- 2019 ACC Champion: Julia Poole (NCS) – 1:55.13
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – Finals
- ACC meet record: 21.54 – Caitlin Cooper, 2018
- ACC record: 21.48 – Caroline Baldwin, 2017
- 2019 ACC Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA) – 21.68
Women’s 3m Diving – Finals
- ACC meet record: 439.70 – Abby Johnston, 2010
- ACC record: 439.70 – Abby Johnston, 2010
Women’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals
- ACC meet record: 1:26.15 – NC State, 2019
- ACC record: 1:26.15 – NC State, 2019
- 2019 ACC Champion: NC State – 1:26.15
Shout to James Brady! NC State sitting in 2nd and the swimming hasn’t even started yet.
4:36 should be Madden’s 3rd fastest time, she was a 4:32.98 at NCAA’s last year