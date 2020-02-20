2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full finals session of the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships is this evening, featuring the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 200 free relay, as well as the men’s 1m diving finals and the women’s 3m diving finals.

After only two sessions, this meet appears to be shaping up to be, as expected, a battle between UVA and NC State. The Cavaliers got two of the top seeds from this morning. Paige Madden, last year’s runner-up, put up a 4:40.93 this morning to take lane four tonight. Freshman Kate Douglass holds the ACC record in the 200 IM, a 1:52.84 from the Minnesota Invite, and went 1:53.90 this morning, the fastest mark by over a second and a half.

Duke’s Alyssa Marsh will be in lane four in the 50 free, as she followed up a 22.0 fly split last night with a 21.78 this morning, although she’ll have to hold off a very strong field that includes last year’s champion, Virginia’s Morgan Hill.

While the Wolfpack didn’t nab any top seeds this morning, they will have 16 swimmers in tonight’s individual finals, including 8 spread across the three A-finals, and 4 of those A-finalists in the 500 free alone.

The final event of the evening, the 200 free relay, should be a tight one. NC State won this last year, and returns all four women from that relay. But UVA will use use Douglass, who had the fastest 50 free time in the conference heading into this meet, and Louisville put three women into the 50 free A-final today, plus another just outside, so on paper at least, this relay could go to any of those three teams.

Men’s 1m Diving – Finals

ACC meet record: 531 – Nick McCrory, 2014

Joshua Davidson (FSU), 382.95 Ruben Lechuga (Georgia Tech), 342.50 Noah Zawadzki (Virginia Tech), 337.50

FSU’s Joshua Davidson, held on to his top seed from this morning, winning by 40 points in the second men’s diving event of the week. With one event to go, UNC sits in the lead with 104 diving points. But the rest of the field isn’t too far behind; NC State has 99, Florida State has 99, and another five teams have at least 60 diving points.

Men’s Diving Points Through Day 2

UNC – 104 NC State – 99 Florida State – 90 Miami – 84 Virginia – 78 Duke – 73 Virginia Tech – 66 Louisville – 60 Georgia Tech – 32 Pitt – 23 Notre Dame – 15

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – Finals

ACC meet record: 4:30.74 – Leah Smith, 2016

ACC record: 4:28.90 – Leah Smith, 2017

2019 ACC Champion: Mallory Comerford (LOU) – 4:34.63

Paige Madden (Virginia) – 4:36.19 Katie Moore (NC State) – 4:39.54 Maddie Donohoe (Virginia) – 4:42.05

UVA junior Paige Madden dominated tonight, leading from wire-to-wire to capture the first individual swimming title of the meet. Madden won in 4:36.19, almost five seconds faster than her time from last year’s final, where she took 2nd to Mallory Comerford. That’s the 2nd-fastest time of Madden’s career, coming in just behind her 4:34.64 from the Minnesota Invite.

There wasn’t much of a race for 2nd, either, as Kate Moore took 2nd by about 2.5 second, touching in 4:39.54 for NC State. Behind the two leaders, though, UVA freshman Maddie Donohoe and NC State senior Makayla Sargent dueled for 3rd, with Donohoe grabbing a podium spot, 4:42.05 to 4:42.82.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Finals

ACC meet record: 1:53.90 – Kate Douglass , 2020

, 2020 ACC record: 1:52.84 – Kate Douglass , 2019

, 2019 2019 ACC Champion: Julia Poole (NCS) – 1:55.13

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – Finals

ACC meet record: 21.54 – Caitlin Cooper, 2018

ACC record: 21.48 – Caroline Baldwin, 2017

2019 ACC Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA) – 21.68

Women’s 3m Diving – Finals

ACC meet record: 439.70 – Abby Johnston, 2010

ACC record: 439.70 – Abby Johnston, 2010

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals