Practice + Pancakes: Virginia Cavaliers Work 100 Speed after Dryland

When we were in Charlottesville, I was fortunate enough to get breakfast at the Nook with the UVA coaching staff. The morning we got our pancakes, the team was coming off of a Tuesday AM workout, which consists of an hour drlyand followed by an hour of swim. The swimming for head coach Todd DeSorbo’s group was 100-speed work, which included a lot of fast 50s combined with 25s kick… with sox. It all culminated with 1 50 free all-out at the end of practice, highlighted by Olympians Paige Madden, Alex Walsh, and Walsh’s younger sister, freshman standout Gretchen Walsh.

