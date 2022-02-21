7x Olympic Gold Medalist Dressel Describes Painful Practices Under Coach Nesty

SwimSwam caught up with 7-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel at the University of Florida, and Dressel described pain. Under Coach Anthony Nesty, Dressel returned to hard work three and a half days after the ISL Season 3 Final. The turnaround was fast, jarring and it hurt.

Transitioning from Coach Gregg Troy to Nesty was clearly something planned, and everyone was on the same page. Watch the interview to hear it from Dressel.

When we captured this video World Champs was still canceled. Interestingly, Dressel seemed pretty confident a path forward for Worlds would happen, and he clearly stated World Championships takes priority over the ISL.

My big takeaway from this interview is that Dressel’s hungry to race on a global stage this summer. A lot of elites have openly talked about taking a break from the pool or competing with a lighter schedule. Australia’s most decorated Olympian Emma McKeon recently revealed she will not be pursuing a spot on the nation’s roster for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships. Dressel said, “I have a limited career, and I want to race.”

Now that Worlds is back on, I want to play the prediction, but I’m going to wait until after Dressel’s first Pro Swim appearance. Dressel reps said to expect to see him at USA Swimming’s Chicago (Westmont) Pro Swim in early March.

