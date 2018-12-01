Popov Goes 2:09 BR, Marsh Sets Duke Record at TN Invite Day 3 Prelims

2018 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 29 – December 1, 2018

Knoxville, TN (Jones Aquatic Center)

Short Course Yards

Live Results

After breaking 59.0 for the first time yesterday in the 100 breast, Tennessee sophomore Nikol Popov was close to a best in the longer breast event, the 200.

Popov, who came to UT from California, swam to a time of 2:09.48 this morning. She was the only swimmer under 2:12, as she led a Vol 1-2-3-4 sweep as they’ll take up the middle four lanes in the A final tonight. Popov had only broken 2:10 three times prior to this swim, with her best being a 2:08.92 from March of 2016. She was only 2:14.69 at this meet last year, and 2:16.40 at her first SEC Championships this past winter. If anything, Popov is showing that she’s back on form and will be a crucial part of Tennessee’s post-season campaign this year.

Erika Brown took up a 100 free/200 fly double, going 47.41 in the 100 free and 1:57.03 in the 200 fly. In the 100 free, she scorched the field, with 2nd going to Duke’s Alyssa Marsh (48.57). The Blue Devil set a new best with that swim, and also broke her own Duke record of 48.63 which she did at this meet last year. Notably for Duke, they also had freshman Melissa Pish (49.77) and Lexi Aitchison (49.85)

In the 200 fly, meanwhile, Brown’s teammate Meghan Small had more in the tank on the last 25 to edge her with a 1:57.01.

Tennessee ruled the 200 back on the men’s and women’s sides. Sinclair Larson, a freshman, put down a 1:54.24, not far off of a best and her 2nd-best swim of all time. On the men’s side, Joey Reilman posted a likely NCAA invite time, taking the top seed into tonight with a 1:40.59.

The Vol men did their part, too, taking top seeds in all four event prelims this morning. After Reilman’s 200 back, their top sprinter, Kyle Decoursey, swam to a 42.87 in the 100 free. That was the only sub-43 performance, though another Vol, Alec Connolly, was close in 43.03.

Matthew Dunphy, the 100 breast winner last night, took to the 200 this morning and dominated the field. He swam a 1:54.90, a 4.5-second drop from his seed time, to finish almost three seconds ahead of the next-best swimmer. Finally, in the 200 fly, Marc Hinawi clocked a 1:45.49 to lock up Tennessee’s fourth-straight top seed for tonight’s finals.