Pools In England May Possibly Open In Early July

As a testament to how quickly things can change in the world’s new coronavirus-impacted environment, there’s already another update concerning the reopening of swimming pools within the nation of England.

Just this morning we reported how government and public health officials have toured 4 swimming pools, indoor and outdoor. as a way to view first-hand how the facilities are able to operate safely. This was partially in response to Swim England launching a grassroots campaign petitioning the government to reopen pools, something they had hoped would have been included in the July 4th round of coronavirus-related restrictions easing.

Later this afternoon Swim England confirmed that Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston says the Government is committed to reopening leisure facilities ‘as early as possible in July’ – as they play a crucial role in keeping all ages active.

Says Huddleston in his response to Swim England, “Sports and physical activity facilities play a crucial role in supporting adults and children to be active. The Government is committed to reopening facilities as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The Sport Working Group, led by myself, feeds into the Secretary of State’s Cultural Renewal Taskforce and ensures strong sector and expert support for the co-development of guidelines and will help leisure facilities become Covid-secure and reopen as early as possible in July.

“I recognise the impact that COVID-19 has had on the sport and physical activity sector.

“The Government is committed to reopening facilities as soon as it is safe to do so and I welcome the work Swim England are doing with the sector to produce guidance on the re-opening of swimming pools.”