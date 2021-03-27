Pitt’s Blaise Vera Cranks 3rd-Fastest 50 Fly Relay Split Ever With 19.50

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

While usually the fastest relay splits are going to come on teams that are vying for titles, that’s certainly not always the case, as Pitt’s Blaise Vera demonstrated tonight. Swimming in one of the earlier heats of timed finals of the 200 medley relay, Vera cranked out a 19.52 split on the fly leg. According to USA Swimming, that’s the 3rd-fastest split ever, and makes him the 2nd-fastest man ever, behind only former Texas Longhorn and 2016 Olympic 100 Fly Gold Medalist Joe Schooling.

All Time Top 50 Fly Relay Splits

19.36 – Joe Schooling – 2016 19.45 – Joe Schooling – 2017 19.52 – Blaise Vera – 2021 19.60 Dylan Carter/Joe Schooling – 2018 (tie)

Vera has relatively quietly been one of the fastest men in the country over the last couple of seasons, and he made his first NCAA A-final yesterday, finishing 7th in the 50 free. He finished in top 4 in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free at last month’s ACC Championships, where he also split a 19.68 on Pitt’s 200 medley relay that appears to also rank in the top ten splits ever.

Despite Vera’s speed, Pitt’s 200 medley relay ended up going 1:24.65 after coming in with a 1:24.20, and ended up 20th overall, although with such a tight field, then only missed scoring by about a quarter of a second.

Last night, Vera took 7th in the 50 free with a 19.39, making him Pitt’s first First Team All-American since 1980. Vera finished 25th in the 100 fly this morning with a 46.42, although his seed time of 45.29 would’ve put him into the B-final, and he’ll got another shot at scoring tomorrow in the 100 free, where he’s seeded 11th with a time of 42.21,