Pickrem Leads Competitive 200 IM Field On Day 3 Of Canadian Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 3 of the Canadian Swimming Trials from Edmonton features just three events: the 400 free, 100 fly and 200 IM.

Four of the six top seeds from this morning’s prelims have already qualified for the Pan Pac team, with the men’s 100 fly and women’s 200 IM both wide open for new qualifiers to emerge.

The women’s 200 IM in particular will be an intriguing race tonight with several big names who have yet to qualify in the mix.

Sydney Pickrem, the World Championship bronze medalist last summer in the 400 IM, was the top qualifier this morning in a time of 2:13.50. She was the top qualifier heading into the 400 final on day 1, but was a late scratch out of the event and thus has yet to qualify for Pan Pacs. She’s the Canadian record holder in the 200 with a time of 2:09.17, and ranks 4th in the world this year with her 2:09.92 from the Austin Pro Swim in January. She should win the event tonight and qualify for Tokyo.

There are a few others in the event who also have a shot to make the Pan Pac team. Sarah Darcel currently ranks 11th in the world this year with a time of 2:11.14, and though she swam well under the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 400 IM at the Commonwealth Games, she missed the mark in the event on day 1 of the Trials. She qualified 3rd this morning in 2:14.98, and just needs to get under the ‘A’ cut of 2:13.41 tonight to likely get added to the team.

Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, a 2016 Olympic semi-finalist in the event, has also been well under the ‘A’ standard this year (2:11.74), and will look to add her name to the roster. She opted not to swim the 400 here, and had a couple of near misses in the 200 and 100 free on days 1 and 2. She qualified 5th in 2:17.84, and 2nd seed Kelsey Wog also has a shot after going a PB of 2:14.43 in the prelims.

OTHER EVENTS