Boise State Hires Alum Christine Mabile as New Head Coach

The Boise State women’s swimming & diving team has announced the hiring of school alumnus Christine Mabile as the Broncos’ newest head coach. She replaces Jeremy Kipp, who in June was named the new head coach at Northwestern.

Mabile graduated from Boise State in 2010 with a degree in kinesiology, but didn’t swim on the varsity team there, but worked as a volunteer assistant from 2007 through 2011, including when Boise State won their first 2 conference championships (the program was announced in 2006). Since graduating, she has held a number of coaching jobs, including most recently and prominently as an assistant at the University of Missouri.

She served as an assistant with the men’s and women’s programs at Mizzou for 2 seasons, where the women’s team placed in the top 15 both seasons, and where the teams combined for 37 NCAA Championship berths, 24 NCAA All-America honors, and 14 All-SEC honors. She also worked with U.S. National Team swimmer Hannah Stevens.

Prior to that, she spent 5 seasons as the head coach at the College of Idaho, where the last 4 seasons both the men’s and women’s teams had top-15 finishes at the NAIA National Championships. That includes a then-program-best placement of 10th for the men and 7th for the women in 2016. She swam at College of Idaho for 2 years in 2006 and 2007 after being a part of 2003 and 2004 high school state championship teams at Post Falls High School.

“Although we will miss her presence on our pool deck, we are excited for Christine to return to her alma mater as head coach,” said Missouri head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh. “We are so appreciative for her time here at Mizzou and know she will be incredibly successful at Boise State. We wish her the best and look forward to seeing her soon at NCAAs.”

Mabile also spent time as the director of the Streamliner Aquatics program, coached at the Treasure Valley YMCA, coached for the Caldwell Swim Club, and was an instructor at the Boise State Kinesiology department.

Full Release from Boise State:

BOISE, Idaho (7/20/2018) – Boise State Director of Athletics Curt Apsey announced this morning the hiring of Christine Mabile as the head swimming and diving coach for the Broncos. Mabile comes to Boise State from the University of Missouri, where she has been an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s programs the past two years. Overall, the Post Falls, Idaho, native brings 11 years of coaching experience back to her alma mater Boise State, including four as a volunteer assistant with the Broncos.

“We are excited to announce Christine as our next head swimming and diving coach,” Apsey said. “She has experienced great successes in her career, most recently at Missouri, but also at the College of Idaho and here at Boise State, where she was part of two conference championships. She understands the expectations of this program, has been part of our swimming community and will be a great ambassador for Bronco Athletics.”

“I am incredibly excited to lead the Broncos and return to a community I love,” Mabile said. “I’m looking forward to working with these women and continuing a tradition of excellence. Huge thank you to Greg Rhodenbaugh and the Mizzou coaching staff for the opportunity to collaborate with one of the best coaching staffs in the country.”

Mabile’s time at Missouri was preceded by five years as the head coach at the College of Idaho, where she led the Coyotes to five NAIA National Championship meets with the women placing in the top 10 during each of her last three seasons. She began her collegiate coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Boise State from the fall of 2007 through spring 2011, helping guide the Broncos to their first two conference championships during the 2010 and 2011 campaigns.

During Mabile’s time at Missouri she helped the team to numerous accomplishments and honors. The women’s program placed in the top-15 nationally both years – 13th in 2017 and 15th in 2018. Athletically, the Tigers’ men’s and women’s programs combined for 37 NCAA Championship berths, 24 NCAA All-America honors and 14 All-Southeastern Conference honors. Academically, the Tigers recorded a CoSIDA Academic All-American, three CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, 41 CSCAA Scholar All-American accolades, four CSCAA Scholar All-American Team Awards and 60 SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.

Three of her Missouri student-athletes competed at last summer’s (2017) World University Games in Taiwan. Additionally, Missouri swimmers (men and women) combined for seven top-eight finishes at the 2017 U.S. Open Championships at East Meadow, N.Y., with Sharli Brady claiming the 400-meter individual medley title.

Mabile helped coach Missouri standout Hannah Stevens, who was named to the USA Swimming National Team for the third time last September. Stevens took home three medals at the 2017 World University Games – a silver in the 100 back, a bronze in the 50 back, as well as a silver as part of the U.S.’s 4×100 medley relay team. She boasts 10 total All-America honors, with five first-team and five honorable mention accolades. Stevens also claimed the 50-back championship at the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships and placed third in the 100-back.

At the College of Idaho, Mabile led both the men’s and women’s teams to five-consecutive trips to the NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships, including top-15 finishes for both teams each of her last four seasons. The men placed a then-program-best 10th place in 2016, while the women placed ninth in 2014, eighth in 2015 and a then-program-best seventh in 2016.

“We hired Christine when she was a budding and enthusiastic young coach,” commented former College of Idaho Athletics Director Marty Holly. “From there Christine grew year by year into the incredible swim coach that she is today. She helped put our swim program on the national map and when the opportunity arose to work for a top-tier swim program like Missouri, she couldn’t pass it up. We all wish Christine the best of luck in this new and exciting opportunity to work with Curt Apsey and the Boise State swim team.”

Under Mabile, 13 C of I student-athletes qualified for the finals or consolation finals at the NAIA Championships, including a third-place finish by Mckayla Stevens in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2016 national meet. In addition, seven of her swimmers were honored as Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Mabile also directed the Streamliner Aquatics program, coached at the Treasure Valley YMCA, coached for the Caldwell Swim Club and was a swim instructor for the Boise State kinesiology department.

Mabile is a 2010 graduate of Boise State, earning her degree in kinesiology-exercise science. She began her collegiate career at the C of I, swimming for the Coyotes for two seasons – qualifying for the NAIA National Championships in 2006 and 2007. A native of Post Falls, Idaho, Mabile was a member of the 2003 and 2004 state championship teams at Post Falls High School.