15 Jamaican Swimmers Train In China As Part Of Sports Coaching Project

A squad of 15 Jamaican swimmers are currently training in the nation of China as part of a collaboration called the Jamaica China Technical Cooperation Project on Sports Coaching. Swimming represents just 1 one of 7 sporting disciplines taking part in the shared training project.

While in China, the Jamaican swimmers will participate in rigorous training at Haigeng Training Venue, the largest training center in China. 11 artistic swimmers are also in China, training at the Swimming Training Venue in Chenzhou City. The athletes will return to Jamaica in mid-September.

Per the Jamaican swimming federation, the goal of this three-year Project (2018 – 2020) is to:

Improve the skill level of local athletes and coaches through this intervention thus leading to improved performances and increased opportunities for advancement in the sporting disciplines identified

Strengthen sport exchange and cooperation between Jamaica and China

Assist Jamaica in preparing athletes for regional and international competitions

Swimmers:

1. Akeem Alleyne

2. Zaneta Alvaranga

3. Brianna Anderson

4. Saidah Brown

5. Kito Campbell

6. Tiara Campbell

7. Paris Clare

8. Karci Gibson

9. Zachary Jackson-Blaine

10.Zachary Johnson

11. Paige Lewis

12. Kaheem Lozer

13. Dominic Mullings

14. Devaughn Robe

15. Kyle Sinclair

Management Team:

Georgia Sinclair (Team Manager)

Andrea Hanson (Liaison Officer)

Rory Alvaranga (Coach)

Ishmedo Wolfe (Coach)

Artistic Swimmers:

Ajoni Llewelyn

Alana West

Arianne Smith

Gabrielle Hoo

Imani Salmon

Kelsey Beckford

Laila Bailey

Mishka Gordon

Nyouka Baugh

Regan Griffiths

Shamike Gordon

Team Managers: Jacqueline Neil and Patsy Thomas

Coach: Nicole Chin-Shue