15 Jamaican Swimmers Train In China As Part Of Sports Coaching Project

A squad of 15 Jamaican swimmers are currently training in the nation of China as part of a collaboration called the Jamaica China Technical Cooperation Project on Sports Coaching. Swimming represents just 1 one of 7 sporting disciplines taking part in the shared training project.
While in China, the Jamaican swimmers will participate in rigorous training at Haigeng Training Venue, the largest training center in China. 11 artistic swimmers are also in China, training at the Swimming Training Venue in Chenzhou City. The athletes will return to Jamaica in mid-September.
Per the Jamaican swimming federation, the goal of this three-year Project (2018 – 2020) is to:
- Improve the skill level of local athletes and coaches through this intervention thus leading to improved performances and increased opportunities for advancement in the sporting disciplines identified
- Strengthen sport exchange and cooperation between Jamaica and China
- Assist Jamaica in preparing athletes for regional and international competitions
Swimmers:
1. Akeem Alleyne
2. Zaneta Alvaranga
3. Brianna Anderson
4. Saidah Brown
5. Kito Campbell
6. Tiara Campbell
7. Paris Clare
8. Karci Gibson
9. Zachary Jackson-Blaine
10.Zachary Johnson
11. Paige Lewis
12. Kaheem Lozer
13. Dominic Mullings
14. Devaughn Robe
15. Kyle Sinclair
Management Team:
Georgia Sinclair (Team Manager)
Andrea Hanson (Liaison Officer)
Rory Alvaranga (Coach)
Ishmedo Wolfe (Coach)
Artistic Swimmers:
Ajoni Llewelyn
Alana West
Arianne Smith
Gabrielle Hoo
Imani Salmon
Kelsey Beckford
Laila Bailey
Mishka Gordon
Nyouka Baugh
Regan Griffiths
Shamike Gordon
Team Managers: Jacqueline Neil and Patsy Thomas
Coach: Nicole Chin-Shue
Leave a Reply