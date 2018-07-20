Shelby Newkirk Breaks S7 100 BK World Record Twice At Canadian Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Saskatoon’s Shelby Newkirk broke her own S7 100 back world record twice on day 2 of the Canadian Swimming Trials in Edmonton, doing so in both prelims and finals.

In the heats, she clocked 1:21.42, taking out her record from last year by .01. She then lowered it in the final down to 1:20.13, winning the event with 1049 points.

“I’m so excited about it all,” said the 22-year-old who has generalized dystonia, a progressive neurological disorder similar to Parkinson’s.

“This morning I was really happy with my last 30 metres but the first bit I knew I could work on,” said Newkirk. “I knew if I could get that first 50 faster I would be able to beat it no problem. I’m going to keep training and try and go as fast as I can.”

Another world mark almost went down in the S10 100 freestyle, where 2016 Paralympic Champion Aurelie Rivard clocked 1:00.42 to finish .35 off her own world record of 1:00.07.

“Every since I broke (that record) three years ago I wanted to break it again,” said Rivard. “It’s on my mind every year. I would like to be break it. It’s been there long enough.”

Also of note from day 2 was Paralympic legend Benoit Huot announcing he would forgo Pan Pac qualification this year with the 34-year-old expecting a baby in the near future.

All quotes courtesy of Swimming Canada.

djalbertson

Awesome! Congratulations to you. Shows us all what triumph looks like.

