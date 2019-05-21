Phelps & Schooling Share Stage: “Jo Will Be Fine” In Tokyo

The GOAT and the man who beat him both appeared on the same stage, as 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and Singaporean 100m fly champion from Rio Joseph Schooling took part in a global event last week. Both Phelps and Schooling were special guest speakers at the ‘What’s Next in Global Sports’ event in Singapore May 16th and 17th at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Per the event’s site, ‘What’s Next in Global Sports’ brings together thought leaders from around the globe for dynamic discussions on the key technology, media and marketing trends shaping the future of the sports industry. Given the vast untapped opportunity in global sports that is in Asia, the event will spotlight what is driving the rise of Asia on the global sporting stage, and deliver expert advice on unlocking opportunities for your business.’

The event wrapped up with the ONE: Enter the Dragon, with the premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event highlighted by the World Title bout between 4-time ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki and six-time Pankration World Champion Christian Lee.

As for Schooling, his Instagram post below reads, “Eight weeks out to the World Championships and managed to get some time with @m_phelps00 . Always fun to catch up with the 🐐.

In an interview appearing in The Straits Times during the GOAT’s visit, Phelps said of Schooling’s chances for gold in Tokyo, “As long as Jo prepares himself as best as he can, he is going to be fine. He’s talented enough, he’s got enough speed, he’s got a great kick, he’s a great competitor.”