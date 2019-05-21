Practice + Pancakes: Battle for the Chipotle Gift Card

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

We’ve all been in the place after your spring taper meet, but either before or during spring break. One day you could have the best practice of your career, going in-practice (or even lifetime) bests from a push, and the next day you could feel like you were hit by a bus that untaught you how to swim. That’s where we are for this practice with the Clippers.

To add to the mix, half of their training group was at a camp a the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, and another portion of their group was actually on spring break. To try and keep the kids motivated without their teammates, the coaches decided to throw a little incentive into their lactic set. And what better incentive for a swimmer than a chipotle gift card.

The set was simple: 10×150 @ 3:00, all off the blocks. The goal was to try and get as far away from your lifetime best 200 as you can on all 10. The person who averaged the furthest away from their 200 time got the sweet gift of chipotle for dinner.