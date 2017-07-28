Pernille Blume Breaks Own Danish Record to Win 100 Free Bronze

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Denmark‘s Pernille Blume is showing that she’s got much more range than just 50 meters. The reigning 50 free Olympic champion, who wasn’t even expected to win that race in Rio, posted a 52.69 tonight in Budapest. That takes three tenths off of her lifetime best from semis, a 52.99.

SPLITS

Blume, semis: 25.49 – 27.50 (52.99)

Blume, finals: 25.06 – 27.63 (52.69)

Blume was certainly out much faster tonight in the final, and she was able to close well enough to take three tenths off of the Danish record. She has the only two times under 53 in Danish history.

More importantly for her, Blume won the bronze medal tonight, finishing only four tenths behind Simone Manuel and just under four tenths behind Sarah Sjöström. That will give Blume some firepower as she heads into the 50 free prelims tomorrow. Though she’ll have to face just as stacked of a field as there was in the 100, the defending Olympic champ will take to the shorter sprint race and shoot for gold.