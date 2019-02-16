Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Peaty Puts Down World-Leading 26.74 50 Breast In BUCS Heats

2019 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While not a university student, Olympic and World champion Adam Peaty was still able to compete in the heats of the 2019 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships today in Sheffield.

Racing in the men’s 50m breaststroke prelims, Peaty put down a monster mark of 26.74 to beat the AM field by more than a second and take his familiar spot atop the world rankings for the event this season.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BREAST

FelipeBRA
LIMA
11/24
27.01
2Joao
GOMES JNR		BRA27.0611/24
3Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA27.1601/26
4Michael
HOULIE		RSA27.3310/12
5Nic
FINK		USA27.3401/12
View Top 26»

His outing registers among the top 25 performances of all-time, with Peaty owning the top 11, including his lifetime best and World Record of 25.95 from the 2017 World Championships. Peaty’s mark today was just .12 off of the 26.62 he logged for silver behind now-retired South African Cameron van der Burgh at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Peaty was also slated to race the 200m breast in the afternoon prelims session of the BUCS meet, but wound up not swimming. The 100m breaststroke event takes place tomorrow in Sheffield.

The 24-year-old Loughborough elite swimmer has recently arrived back in his home nation of Great Britain after a series of weeks down under in Australia. He competed at the Miami Super Challenge last month in Queensland where he threw down a sub-1:00 100m breast in 59.72 to kick-off his 2019.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!