Speedo Ne Launch Ki New Tech Suits Fastskin Pure Valor And Pure Intent

Competitive swimming me unparalleled heritage ke sath Speedo ne apna most advanced fastskin range ke elite swimwear and goggles ko launched kiya hai. Jisme New Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor suits, and Pure Focus Goggle.

customizable new collection ka hissa hone ke sath, Brand’s global research and development laboratory, aqualab ne aisa phla suit Fastskin LZR Pure Intent bnaya hai jo 3 brand new fabrics ka fusion hai jo ekdam sahi compression ke sath sath motion ke liye bhi kafi behtar hai. Jo fabrics hai unme target flexibility, compression aur drage ko kam krne jaisi sabhi chiz hai, ye fabrics flat plate testing se bhi test kari gyi hai.

Dono Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor suits swimmer ke pasandida fastskin LZR 2 ka hi update hai, ye powerful, strong black colorway and ek brand new, powerful psycho red colorway me ayega jo athletes ke liye design kiya gaya hai. Male suit regular and high waisted styles me and female suit open and closed back styles me rhenge.

Speedo ne apne new high performance fastskin pure focus goggles ko reveal kiya. Jisme Brand ki IQfitTM 3D goggle seal and newly designed hybrid nose bridge bhi rhegi jisko swimmer apne according adjust kar skega aur ye drag ko reduce karne me bhi help kregi. Google dark ice and bright fire colorways me available rhegi.

Aqualab ki team ne 3 saal me 350,000 miles travel kiya hai taki wo apne suits and goggles ko test kar ske, unhone 330 swimmers ke sath apne suits and goggles ko test kiya jisme Caeleb Dressel (USA), Ryan Murphy (USA), Joseph Schooling (SIN), Emma McKeon (AUS), Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP) and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR), ke sath sath club swimmers, masters swimmers and 10 world leading coaches ke sath unhone apne product ko share kiya.

“Having been a part of this phenomenal development process, I’m incredibly excited about the new Speedo Fastskin suits,(is development process me mai speedo ke new speedo fastskin suits ke liye kafi jyada excited hu)” – Caeleb Dressel jo ki 2 time Olympic gold medalist, seven-time World Championship gold medalist, world- and American-record holder, Speedo USA Team ka hissa hai.

“maine kafi hours pool me LZR pure Intent ke sath swim kiya hai and maine uske benefits dekhe ha jo ki mujhe or jyada excited krta hai”

Speedo brand director ka kahna hai ki “ye bahut adhbhut hai ki swimmers products ko apne need ke according shape dene me kafi support dikha rhe hai and iska result new generation ke elite fastskin racing suits hai jo ki abhi tak ke sabse smartest suit hai”

Ye New Fastskin LZR pure Intent and fastskin LZR pure valor swimsuits FINA se approved hai, dono suits aur fastskin pure focus goggle 4 march, 2019 se purchase kiye jayenge and abhi pre-ordered SpeedoUSA.com par ho rha hai.

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

About Speedo®

Duniya ki leading brand Speedo ne swimming ko grass-roots level se wilte level tak support krte hue behad revolutionary technologies, designs ke sath hmesa ek behtar product late hai. 1920s me speedo ne history bnayi with the racerback: jo ki world ki first non-wool suit thi. 2008 me speedo ne swimwear ko fastskin LZR RACER ke sath redefine kiya, jo ki fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit thi. 2015 me speedo ne fastskin LZR Racer X launch kiya jo ki first aisi swim suit thi jo swimmers ko unke fastest tak le ja payi. Ye chiz 330 swimmers ki madad se physically and psychological aspects ko dekhte hue tyar kari gyai thi. Speedo, speedo holding B.V dwara owned hai and 170 countries me inhone apne products distribute kiye hai. Adhik jankari ke liye visit kre www.speedo.com. SPEEDO, THE ARROW DEVICE, FASTSKIN, AQUALAB, RACING SYSTEM, BIOFUSE, SPEEDO ENDURANCE, SCULPTURE AND LZR RACER ye sabhi speedo holdings B.V. ki registered trademarks ke sath hai.

PVH ke bare me: 135 years phle PVH rich American heritages ke sath ek growing brand and businesses me thi jo world ki ek largest apparel companies me se ek thi. Hmare pass 40 countries me 36000 associates operating rhe hai, lagbhag $9 billion annual revenues ke sath. Hmne CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands and centric true & Co. ko own kiya hai.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

Swimming news is courtesy of Speedo USA, a SwimSwam partner.