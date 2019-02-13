Big Guns Prepare For BUCS Long Course Championships

2019 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships (LCM)

Friday, February 15th – Sunday, February 17th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield

The 2019 British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships (BUCS) long course swimming competition is set to kick-off at Ponds Forge on Friday, with the men’s and women’s distance events setting the tone for the 3-day meet. Loughborough won both the short course and long course championships in 2017, as well as the long course title in 2018, but the University of Stirling blocked their path to total domination with a men’s short course title last fall.

Stirling will once again be stacked with Olympic-level talent, as both Duncan Scott and Craig Benson are set to compete. Scott, who has shown his versatility across events ranging from the 100m free to the 200m fly to the 400m IM, will take on the latter 2 events along with the 400m freestyle this weekend. Benson will stick to his bread-and-butter breaststroke events of the 50m/100m/200m, but he’ll be without compatriot Ross Murdoch, who is absent from the entries.

Loughborough is bringing essentially its entire arsenal, which means we’re expecting to see national record holders Jocelyn Ulyett, Imogen Clark and Sarah Vasey in action. Flyer Charlotte Atkinson, backstroker Luke Greenbank and breaststroking weapon James Wilby are listed as competing, as are freestyle aces Tim Shuttleworth and Tom Fannon.

Bath will look to make its presence known by way of a pair of Toms in Tom Dean and Tom Derbyshire. Dean has been making major strides in the 200m IM event, carrying a personal best of 1:59.17 into the meet, while also holding a fresh PB of 1:47.64 in the 200m free. For Derbyshire, he’ll try to rack up the points across the 400m/800m/1500m freestyle races.