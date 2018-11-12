University of Stirling Denies Loughborough Men’s BUCS Title

2018 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the final day of #BUCSSwimming in progress, we asked some of last nights medal winners what the BUCS Short Course Championships means to them 🎥 Full Results 👉 https://t.co/g3tK718QTX pic.twitter.com/3x2xzpMFd9 — BUCS (@BUCSsport) November 11, 2018

The 2018 British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships (BUCS) at Ponds Forge concluded yesterday, but not before records fell and history was made. We reported how Loughborough University earned its 15th consecutive team trophy in terms of overall points as follows, but there was a surprise when it came to the specific men’s competition.

Top 5 Teams (Combined) at 2018 BUCS:

Loughborough – 435 Stirling – 380 Edinburgh – 314 Manchester Metro – 193 Bath – 184

While Loughborough won the overall women’s title as well, it was the University of Stirling who took the men’s team title and finished 3rd in the women’s to collect the squad’s best finishes ever.

Top 5 Teams (Women’s) at 2018 BUCS:

Loughborough – 210 Edinburgh – 181 Stirling – 146 Manchester Metro – 125 Birmingham – 83

Top 5 Teams (Men’s) at 2018 BUCS:

Stirling – 234 Loughborough – 225 Bath – 143 Edinburgh – 133 Swansea – 116

Commonwealth Games medalist James Wilby earned the ‘male of the meet’ honors, while Imogen Clark captured the same acknowledgement for the women. Wilby crushed BUCS meet records in both the 50m breaststroke (26.74) and 100m breaststroke (58.07), while Clark clocked a new meet standard in the 50m breast (29.94). Clark also took gold in the 100m breast (1:06.87) and 50m fly (26.84).

In the video above, hear what the BUCS Short Course Championships means to notable athletes Duncan Scott, Max Litchfield and Polly Holden.