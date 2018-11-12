Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Pre-6 A.M. Shredding

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Toyko 2020 progress to the meeting of two GOATs, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
remember when we all thought Michael Phelps was going to actually race that shark
— kelly schambach (@KELLin_em) November 1, 2018
#Throwback.
#9
Spectator seats are being installed @Tokyo2020 Aquatic venue, which will have 15,000 capacity. Swimming now #1 sport in @Olympics medal events, broadcast viewers, and social media interactions. @tkhinchey3 @munger87 @CEOusawp @USAWP @USASwimming @USADiving @USASynchro @fina1908 pic.twitter.com/UtbDHyYRD9
— Dale Neuburger (@Daleswim) November 10, 2018
It’s getting real!
#8
Bring @UCLA Men’s Swimming Back! Legends on the wall at the Spieker Aquatic Center. UCLA Women, UCSB and @UCSDSwimDive Men and Women at 11am today!
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) November 10, 2018
Preach, coach.
#7
So. Tiny.
#6
This group rocked it today! Great racing, great attitudes, great Sectional meet! #lgk pic.twitter.com/9sEi8rcbM0
— PHS Girls Swim&Dive (@phsgirlsswim) November 10, 2018
The bar has been set for swim fans everywhere.
#5
Last day of practice before state! Musical Kickboards! 💙🐻💛 pic.twitter.com/OKeK1hTN9S
— Tahoma Swim & Dive (@THSBoysSwimDive) November 10, 2018
Taper level over nine thousand.
#4
Pushed an 8:59 (4:30/4:29) on a 1000 today. Ok so I’m not a sprinter, but that’s what I call speed work 💪🏻 #biggoals
And shout out to Michael Brinegar for pushing me the whole way with a 9:07 (4:34/4:33) #IU
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) November 8, 2018
Wowza.
#3
today I was sharing a lane w @KathleenBaker2 and she stopped me mid-pool because she had somehow **attached herself to the laneline via her suit strap** and needed rescuing lol she was just dangling there
— Kendyl Stewart (@kendylstewart17) November 7, 2018
The logistics of this are truly puzzling.
#2
Splash cousins? @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/bHcOZjeALC
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) November 6, 2018
They even share the same number of Finals MVPs! (… sorry, Steph).
#1
Yes, this is before 6 AM.
Yes, this is @hartingz.
Welcome to life with @UofLswim_dive. @USASwimming @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld @GoCards pic.twitter.com/RoGghbgYDX
— Stephanie Juncker (@stephjuncker) November 8, 2018
*Cue swimmers everywhere realizing they can plug into the pool sound system*
