Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Pre-6 A.M. Shredding

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Toyko 2020 progress to the meeting of two GOATs, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

remember when we all thought Michael Phelps was going to actually race that shark — kelly schambach (@KELLin_em) November 1, 2018

#Throwback.

#9

It’s getting real!

#8

Bring @UCLA Men’s Swimming Back! Legends on the wall at the Spieker Aquatic Center. UCLA Women, UCSB and @UCSDSwimDive Men and Women at 11am today! — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) November 10, 2018

Preach, coach.

#7

So. Tiny.

#6

This group rocked it today! Great racing, great attitudes, great Sectional meet! #lgk pic.twitter.com/9sEi8rcbM0 — PHS Girls Swim&Dive (@phsgirlsswim) November 10, 2018

The bar has been set for swim fans everywhere.

#5

Last day of practice before state! Musical Kickboards! 💙🐻💛 pic.twitter.com/OKeK1hTN9S — Tahoma Swim & Dive (@THSBoysSwimDive) November 10, 2018

Taper level over nine thousand.

#4

Pushed an 8:59 (4:30/4:29) on a 1000 today. Ok so I’m not a sprinter, but that’s what I call speed work 💪🏻 #biggoals And shout out to Michael Brinegar for pushing me the whole way with a 9:07 (4:34/4:33) #IU — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) November 8, 2018

Wowza.

#3

today I was sharing a lane w @KathleenBaker2 and she stopped me mid-pool because she had somehow **attached herself to the laneline via her suit strap** and needed rescuing lol she was just dangling there — Kendyl Stewart (@kendylstewart17) November 7, 2018

The logistics of this are truly puzzling.

#2

They even share the same number of Finals MVPs! (… sorry, Steph).

#1

*Cue swimmers everywhere realizing they can plug into the pool sound system*