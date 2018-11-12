Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Pre-6 A.M. Shredding

Torrey Hart
by Torrey Hart 0

November 12th, 2018 News

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Toyko 2020 progress to the meeting of two GOATs, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

#Throwback.

#9

It’s getting real!

#8

Preach, coach.

#7

View this post on Instagram

met the tiniest, cutest lil future olympian today ⚡️😌🌟🤩 I love these moments 😊😊😊

A post shared by Melanie Margalis (@mmargalis) on

So. Tiny.

#6

The bar has been set for swim fans everywhere.

#5

Taper level over nine thousand.

#4

Wowza.

#3

The logistics of this are truly puzzling.

#2

They even share the same number of Finals MVPs! (… sorry, Steph).

#1

*Cue swimmers everywhere realizing they can plug into the pool sound system*

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!