Duncan Scott Set To Race At BUCS Short Course C’ships

2018 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, November 9th – Saturday, November 11th
  • Ponds Forge ISC, Sheffield
  • SCM
  • Meet Info
  • Entry List

The British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Short Course Championships continues to attract student-athletes from competitive institutions situated all over the region in a heated battle among collegiate squads. Last year’s edition saw Loughborough clinch its 14th consecutive championship trophy, as depth is usually Loughborough’s asset.

As in the past, there is no limit to how many competitors or teams each institution can enter in each competitive event, just as there is no limit on how many events an individual can enter. Additionally, Para swimmers can enter any events, but there are specific events recognized for Para swimmers within the program.

Several of the aforementioned Loughborough squad are coming off of a home-based dual meet, the first of its kind, against the University of Toronto. James Wilby, Jocelyn Ulyett and Thomas Fannon took on the likes of Canadians Kylie Masse and Rebecca smith in the contest that concluded with Loughborough winning 210 to 142.

Wilby, Ulyett and Fannon will be competing here at BUCS, along with teammates such as Marie Wattel, Luke Greenbank, Sarah Vasey, Abbie Wood, Alice Dearing, Imogen Clark  and Charlotte Atkinson.

Among Bath University’s key swimmers will be Thomas Dean and Tom Derbyshire, while Stirling will have mainstays Craig BensonKeanna MacInnes, Scott McLay as well as Olympic medalist and Commonwealth Games king Duncan Scott.

Nottingham, Leeds, Lancaster and more will all be represented when the competition kicks-off on Friday, November 9th in Sheffield.

