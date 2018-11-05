Grace Ariola on Fall Training “It’s Grind Time” (Video)

Reported by Spencer Penland.

TEXAS VS TEXAS A&M (WOMEN’S MEET)

Friday, November 2nd

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Texas – 172 Texas A&M – 123

Texas won handily against Texas A&M in both the men’s and women’s meet on Friday, November 2nd. Texas’ men won 11 of 16 events, 2 of which they lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. The Longhorn women came away with wins in 11 of 16 events as well, one of which was lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. you can find our men’s recap here.

Claire Adams, Joanna Evans, and Remedy won 2 events apiece, leading the Longhorn women to a decisive victory. Adams kicked off her meet with a quick 23.82 fly split on Texas’ A 200 medley relay, which claimed victory in a time of 1:39.16. Julia Cook led off that relay in 25.08, followed by Olivia Anderson (28.14), and Grace Ariola Anchored in 22.12. Adams went on to post a 52.56 to win the 100 back, marking the 4th fastest swim in the NCAA this season. Ariola was the runner-up in that event, clocking a 54.25. Adams also won the 200 back, finishing in 1:55.54 for the 8th fastest time in the NCAA this season. Adams capped off the meet with a fast 48.75 anchor split on the Texas A 400 free relay. Cook led that relay off in 49.70, followed by Anelise Diener (49.44), and Remedy Rule (49.52). The relay noteably did not include Ariola, who has a personal best 48.3 in the 100 free. Despite that, the Longhorn women posted a nation-leading 3:17.41.

Joanna Evans took the 1000 free in a 9:47.68, marking the fastest time in the NCAA this season. Teammate Evie Pfeifer came in 2nd with a 9:49.02, clocking the 3rd fastest time nationally this season. Evans also went on to win the 500 free in 4:49.44. Remedy Rule won both butterfly events, clocking a 53.84 to win the 100 fly. In the 200, Rule swam a quick 1:56.68, coming in just .08 seconds off her season best.

Grace Ariola led a 1-2-3 Texas finish in the 50 free. Ariola swam a 22.52 for the 10th fastest time in the NCAA this season, touching out Julia Cook (22.67) and Anelise Diener (22.85). Claire Rasmus swam a fast 1:46.56 to claim victory in the 200 free, marking the 8th fastest time in the NCAA. Sydney Pickrem took the 200 IM with a speedy 1:58.30, clocking the 2nd fastest time in the NCAA this season. Pickrem also took the 100 breast in 1:00.88, the 8th fastest time nationally this season, while Anna Belousova came in 2nd with a 1:01.08, which ranks 10th.