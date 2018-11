7 Tipps, die das Aufstehen vor dem Frühtraining leichter machen!

Shebat Explains Why 200m IM is His Favorite Long Course Event (Video) Shebat posted very quick splits of 22.48 and 25.78 on the fly and back splits, for a 48.26 1st 100 split. Shebat’s 200 IM marks the fastest time in the NCAA this year.

Bucharest Doping Lab Officials Fired Over Positive Test Cover-Ups The anti-doping laboratory located in the city of Bucharest, capital of Romania, saw two of its top officials dismissed from their posts recently, as an investigation conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found they covered up positive doping samples.

Suckow Shatters Pool Records As Penn Men Top Columbia In Ivy Debut Columbia’s Nianguo Liu won the 200 free, marking himself as the only swimmer in the field to break 1:40.

Swim Moms Love Ultra Swim Shampoo For Their Swimmers Ultra Swim is a shampoo product, and it was made for swimmers like you. Ultra Swim gently removes harmful chlorine, and prevents damaged hair. So swim all you want, without sacrificing your hair.