FINIS Set of the Week: IM Warm-Up Set

This week’s set comes from Becca Wyant, FINIS Creative Manager and Photographer, a Master’s Swimmer and former swimmer at the University of the Pacific.

Great set to get your body warmed up for an intense IM set. Key here is to focus on lengthening your stroke and getting your whole body tapped into each stroke.

4 x 50s (1 of each stroke, focusing on turns)

4 x 100 (50 Stroke with a 3 second pause after each stroke, 50 Free)

400 IM (25 Drill, 25 Kick, 50 Swim)

