Once A Hotbed, Canada’s Top Swimmers Have Made A Mass Exodus Out of the Country

Canadian swimming has seen a mass exodus of its top athletes from training at Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centres—and domestically in general—over the last 20 months.

After HPC – Ontario head coach Ben Titley was let go in March 2022, we have slowly but surely seen the best Canadian swimmers head stateside (or overseas) to train after previously being situated up north.

HPC – Ontario previously served as the longtime training base for top-tier Canadian swimmers Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith, and in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the majority of the country’s best were training out of the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre under Titley’s watch.

That list included:

At the Tokyo Games, Canada won six medals, but due to a pair of relay bronzes, a combined total of 15 medals were won by swimmers, all of whom spent time at HPC – Ontario.

We’ve since seen the athletes depart for other training bases located outside of the country. Some returned (or went to) the NCAA, some followed Titley to Spain, and others found a new home at a pro group stateside.

Still In Canada:

Fukuoka World Championship team members Ella Jansen, Javier Acevedo and Sophie Angus remain at HPC – Ontario, but the vast majority of world-class swimmers who once trained there have departed.

Angus won a medal as a member of the women’s 400 medley relay in Fukuoka, but if we’re looking solely at individual events, all of Canada’s medals at the 2023 World Championships came from swimmers who train outside of the country.

Canada picked up individual medals from U.S.-based swimmers McIntosh, Liendo and MacNeil in Fukuoka.

The only other nation to win multiple individual medals without having any come from a domestically-trained swimmer is Tunisia, which had all three of its medals come from Ahmed Hafnaoui who is now based out of Indiana University.

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nation Individual Medals Individual Medals Won By Swimmers Trained Domestically Percentage of Medals Won By Domestically-Trained Athletes USA 29 29 100% Australia 18 18 100% China 12 12 100% Italy 5 5 100% Netherlands 3 3 100% Japan 2 2 100% Sweden 2 2 100% Lithuania 2 2 100% South Africa 2 2 100% South Korea 1 1 100% New Zealand 1 1 100% Germany 1 1 100% Brazil 1 1 100% Switzerland 1 1 100% Portugal 1 1 100% Poland 1 1 100% Great Britain 6 5 83.33% France 6 3 50.00% Canada 5 0 0% Tunisia 3 0 0% Hong Kong 1 0 0% Hungary 1 0 0%

France is sitting at 50 percent due to half of their medals coming from Leon Marchand, who left what would’ve been a pressure-packed training base to join Arizona State University, where he’s done OK for himself so far.

For Great Britain, it’s worth noting that their lone medalist who doesn’t train domestically is Ben Proud, who is based out of Turkey but swims under a British coach, James Gibson.

These numbers are somewhat staggering, and display the fact that national federations are stepping up and providing funding for training centers with elite coaching to attract swimmers to remain in-country.

Swimming Canada had that framework firmly in place, and it was thriving, but ever since Titley’s departure, his swimmers have made a mass exodus. Canada can now be seen as more or less an age group country, where swimmers are developed and then ultimately leave, especially with no proven path to success.

And although it’s not necessarily solely a direct result of these changes, Canada was once a near lock to medal in at least two (and maybe all three) women’s relays, and probably the mixed medley, at the Paris Olympics, but now that’s far from the case due to how disjoined their elite swimmers are after so many years in sync.