Noe Ponti & Charlotte Bonnet Among Those Headed To 2023 Bolzano Meet

2023 INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING BOLZANO (ITA)

Saturday, November 4th & Sunday, November 5th

Bolzano, Italy

SCM (25m)

The 2023 International Swim Meeting Bolzano is nearly upon us with action kicking off tomorrow, Saturday, November 4th.

Along with Italian swimmers to the tune of national record holders Margherita Panziera and Elena Di Liddo, there will be athletes sprinkled in from France, Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands and more to spice up the competition.

Charlotte Bonnet of France is expected to race, coming off her successful campaign at her nation’s Short Course Championships which just wrapped up last weekend. There in Angers, the 28-year-old established a new French record in the women’s 200m breast, logging a new lifetime best of 2:20.64.

For his part, Thom de Boer of the Netherlands is entered in the 50m/100m free, 50m/100m fly and 100m IM for Bolzano. The 31-year-old just raced at the North Sea Swim Meet in Norway where he claimed silver in the 50m free.

Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti of Switzerland is also among the entrants, scheduled to swim the 50m/100m fly and the 100m IM.