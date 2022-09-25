Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil Leaves NTC – Ontario for Calgary

Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil has left the Canadian National Training Center in Toronto, Ontario and returned home to Calgary to train and Cascade Swimming. There, he will train under his former age group coach Dave Johnson.

“Spending time at home was a bit appeal for me. It’s been 9 years since I’ve left so I am really excited to have more time to spend with friends here and family,” Kisil said of his move back to his roots.

The 27-year old Kisil trained under Johnson at Cascade Swimming until summer 2014, when at 18 years old he went to train with Dave’s brother Tom Johnson at the High Performance Center in Vancouver.

That move came shortly after he made his first senior national teams, qualifying for the Pan Pacific Championships that summer. He swam in the B-Final in both the 50 and 100 freestyles at that meet, finishing 12th in both races.

After swimming in Canadian collegiate competition for the powerhouse UBC Thunderbirds, Kisil turned pro early in 2018 and moved across the country to join Ben Titley at the National Performance Centre in Toronto, Ontario on the front edge of a shift of Canadian swimming power from west to east.

“I became a freestyler with Dave (Johnson) and he was the one who started me on the path to being a world-class sprint freestyler. So I have a lot of trust in him,” Kisil said of his connection with Johnson. “I also have a lot of fun training with Dave!

“The thing I love about the way Dave trains too is he’s been around the sport for a long time so he has a lot of knowledge about it, and even though he has been around for so long, he doesn’t get stuck doing the same thing (if it ain’t broke don’t fix it mentality). He constantly is looking for out-of-the-box, new, inventive ways to make his swimmers faster.

“On top of that he has one of the best eyes for technique I’ve seen. Dave and I have a great relationship through the years of me training under him and ever since we still would stay in contact so our relationship really feels a lot like we are working together and he’s listening to my ideas of what I think I need. And I am very comfortable being open with him on what I think will help me!”

By the end of the Pandemic, most of Canada’s Olympic pool swimming roster was based in Ontario, especially the High Performance Center under Titley.

That began to dissolve, though, when Titley left earlier this year to take over a national training center in Spain, closer to he and his wife’s homes with twins on the way. Besides Kisil, Josh Liendo is gone to the University of Florida, Maggie MacNeil is training at LSU, Sydney Pickrem is at Texas A&M, Taylor Ruck is at Stanford, Kayla Sanchez is representing the Philippines, and Kylie Masse was recently seen training with Titley in Spain (though she has not confirmed if that will be a permanent move).

Ryan Mallette was officially named the new head coach of HPC-Ontario in July, and Swimming Canada has not yet released an updated roster for the center.

There is now a growing concentration of Canadian talent in Calgary. Besides Kisil at Cascade, the University of Calgary Swim Club is home to a number of top-ranked Canadian swimmers, including Rachel Nicol, Richie Stokes, Ingrid Wilm, and junior record-breaker Kamryn Cannings.

At last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kisil finished 14th in the 100 free individually and swam a finals leg of Canada’s record-setting 400 free relay (4th place) and 400 medley relay. Kisil’s 47.15 split on the 3rd leg of Canada’s finals relay was their fastest of the event. That time is also a full second better than his fastest-ever flat-start swim.

Kisil suffered an injury at the World Championships in June during warmup when he jumped and banged his elbow and forearm area. That impacted his performance: he placed 41st in the 50 free in 22.71, though he was a little better at the end of the 400 free relay, splitting 48.13. He ultimately withdrew from the Commonwealth Games because of the injury.

Kisil’s Personal Best Times: