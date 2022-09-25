Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #781

by Dan Dingman 0

September 25th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  50 Meters
The Workout

Warm-up
    300 Fr @ 5:00
    2 x 150 @ 3:00 [K/Sw IM – No Free]
    4 x 75 Fr @ 1:15 – 50 Fr Build, 25 Strong
    2x
        2 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 [25 Tarzan, 25 Smooth]
        4 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 Descend 1-4

Pre-Main
    2x
        4 x 50 Bk @ 1:10 [Odds K/Dr, Even Swim]
        3 x 100 Br @ 2:00 – Fast Arms/Light Kick on 1st 50, build in Kick on 2nd 50

5 Minutes

Main
    #A
        2x
            300 Fr @ 4:30 [1:30]
            150 Fr @ 2:00 [1:20]
        4x
            200 Fr @ 3:00 [1:30]
            100 Fr @ 1:20
        6x
            100 Fr @ 1:30
            50 Fr @ :40
    #B
        2x
            300 Fr @ 5:00 [1:40]
            150 Fr @ 2:15 [1:30]
        3x
            200 Fr @ 3:20 [1:40]
            100 Fr @ 1:30
        6x
            100 Fr @ 1:40
            50 Fr @ :45

WD
3 x 100 @ 2:00

Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club

