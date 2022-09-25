Daily Swim Coach Workout #781

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
Warm-up
300 Fr @ 5:00
2 x 150 @ 3:00 [K/Sw IM – No Free]
4 x 75 Fr @ 1:15 – 50 Fr Build, 25 Strong
2x
2 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 [25 Tarzan, 25 Smooth]
4 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 Descend 1-4
Pre-Main
2x
4 x 50 Bk @ 1:10 [Odds K/Dr, Even Swim]
3 x 100 Br @ 2:00 – Fast Arms/Light Kick on 1st 50, build in Kick on 2nd 50
5 Minutes
Main
#A
2x
300 Fr @ 4:30 [1:30]
150 Fr @ 2:00 [1:20]
4x
200 Fr @ 3:00 [1:30]
100 Fr @ 1:20
6x
100 Fr @ 1:30
50 Fr @ :40
#B
2x
300 Fr @ 5:00 [1:40]
150 Fr @ 2:15 [1:30]
3x
200 Fr @ 3:20 [1:40]
100 Fr @ 1:30
6x
100 Fr @ 1:40
50 Fr @ :45
WD
3 x 100 @ 2:00
Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
