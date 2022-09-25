Daily Swim Coach Workout #781

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

Warm-up

300 Fr @ 5:00

2 x 150 @ 3:00 [K/Sw IM – No Free]

4 x 75 Fr @ 1:15 – 50 Fr Build, 25 Strong

2x

2 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 [25 Tarzan, 25 Smooth]

4 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 Descend 1-4

Pre-Main

2x

4 x 50 Bk @ 1:10 [Odds K/Dr, Even Swim]

3 x 100 Br @ 2:00 – Fast Arms/Light Kick on 1st 50, build in Kick on 2nd 50

5 Minutes

Main

#A

2x

300 Fr @ 4:30 [1:30]

150 Fr @ 2:00 [1:20]

4x

200 Fr @ 3:00 [1:30]

100 Fr @ 1:20

6x

100 Fr @ 1:30

50 Fr @ :40

#B

2x

300 Fr @ 5:00 [1:40]

150 Fr @ 2:15 [1:30]

3x

200 Fr @ 3:20 [1:40]

100 Fr @ 1:30

6x

100 Fr @ 1:40

50 Fr @ :45

WD

3 x 100 @ 2:00