Olympic Medalist Jack McLoughlin Among Those Missing From Aussie C’Ships Psychs

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entry List
We revealed earlier today that the psych sheets for the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships have indeed been published. We noted some of the key entries for the high-profile athletes, while also highlighting a few of the absences.
Some of the missing athletes we already knew about, such as Cate Campbell, with the multi-Olympic medalist opting out of both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, is also not racing at these Championships, having opted out of the World Championships as well.
But in the column of an unexpected absence is Jack McLoughlin, the man who took silver in the men’s 400m free at the 2020 Olympic Games. As with other Tokyo medalists, McLoughlin has been pre-qualified for the World Championships in Budapest, therefore, that very well may be the reason he’s not racing next week.
That may be the case with Emily Seebohm as well, with the 200m back bronze medalist from Tokyo absent from these Aussie Championships psych sheets.
Additionally, breaststrokers Daniel Cave, Chelsea Hodges and Jessica Hansen are all missing from the entries. Cave was not on the Olympic team while Hodges and Hansen placed 9th and 20th, respectively in the women’s 100m breaststroke in Tokyo.
Other swimmers not entered include Cameron McEvoy, Bronte Campbell, Maddie Groves and Alex Graham.
Hodges is certainly on the start list that I can see for both 50/100 BRS. Your other absentees look correct.
McLoughlin hasn’t been seen in competition this year, to the best of my knowledge/observation. Given he is aspiring to become an engineer; it may well be the case that he is using this year to give priority to his studies especially given he is already 27.
No Chelsea Hodges is a bummer for Australian Women’s Medley Relay at WC
Olympic medalists are only pre-qualified for Commonwealth Games, not for worlds.