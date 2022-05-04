Olympic Medalist Jack McLoughlin Among Those Missing From Aussie C’Ships Psychs

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022

SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

LCM (50m)

We revealed earlier today that the psych sheets for the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships have indeed been published. We noted some of the key entries for the high-profile athletes, while also highlighting a few of the absences.

Some of the missing athletes we already knew about, such as Cate Campbell, with the multi-Olympic medalist opting out of both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, is also not racing at these Championships, having opted out of the World Championships as well.

But in the column of an unexpected absence is Jack McLoughlin, the man who took silver in the men’s 400m free at the 2020 Olympic Games. As with other Tokyo medalists, McLoughlin has been pre-qualified for the World Championships in Budapest, therefore, that very well may be the reason he’s not racing next week.

That may be the case with Emily Seebohm as well, with the 200m back bronze medalist from Tokyo absent from these Aussie Championships psych sheets.

Additionally, breaststrokers Daniel Cave, Chelsea Hodges and Jessica Hansen are all missing from the entries. Cave was not on the Olympic team while Hodges and Hansen placed 9th and 20th, respectively in the women’s 100m breaststroke in Tokyo.

Other swimmers not entered include Cameron McEvoy, Bronte Campbell, Maddie Groves and Alex Graham.