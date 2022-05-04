Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Australia Releases Entry Lists For Upcoming National Trials

2022 Australian Swimming Championships

  • Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Entry List

The entries for the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships have dropped, with many of the country’s best set to suit up in two weeks’ time, though there are also some noteworthy names absent.

The competition will serve as Swimming Australia’s qualifier for the 2022 World Championships and Commonwealth Games, though some of the top Aussies have already pulled their name out of the mix for Worlds.

That list includes the following:

Both Ariarne Titmus and Kyle Chalmers have entered the championships, however, with Chalmers only opting to race the men’s 50 and 100 butterfly events, as we reported Tuesday.

Titmus has entered the women’s 100, 200 and 400 free, while both Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell have not put their names down to compete.

Additionally, other notable names not on the entry lists include Emily Seebohm, Bronte CampbellCameron McEvoy and Alexander Graham.

Fresh off of winning double gold last summer in the women’s backstroke events, Kaylee McKeown has entered four events at the meet, set to take on the women’s 100 and 200 back and the 200 and 400 IM.

The 20-year-old opted not to contest either medley race at the Olympics last summer, though she would’ve been a gold medal contender had she been in the field. Her personal best time of 2:08.19 in the 200 IM, set at the 2021 Olympic Trials, was faster than what it took to win gold in the Olympic final (2:08.52).

Among the breakout stars last summer for Australia was Mollie O’Callaghan, and the 18-year-old has entered a whopping six events in SA: women’s 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back and 200 back.

Another swimmer that jumps off the entry list is Lewis Burras, a British native who had an explosive performance at their National Trials meet last month, including putting up one of the top times in the world this year in the men’s 100 freestyle (47.88).

Shortly after that meet, Burras followed his coach, Zoe Baker, down under as she assumed head coaching duties at Peel Aquatics in Western Australia.

Burras is entered to swim the 50 free, 100 free and 50 fly. As an international athlete, he will be only be eligible to race in the ‘B’ final.

Shayna Jack, who is coming off a two-year suspension (that was initially four years), will be among the favorites to take over the top spot in the women’s sprint freestyle events with the absences of McKeon and the Campbell sisters. Jack is entered in the 50 and 100 free.

Other Notable Entries

In This Story

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
23 minutes ago

No 50 back for McKeown?

She’s 27.1, so right in the mix with the top girls. And as far as I can tell it doesn’t really overlap with anything.

Will be interesting to see the women’s 100 free times.

Scotty
39 minutes ago

Can’t wait less

ZachBrownBear
42 minutes ago

Better watch out for Abbey Webb

H2P
1 hour ago

Let’s go Cooper! Pittsburgh Panther finally with a chance to qualify for an international meet

Fean Darris
1 hour ago

Crazy how Cameron McEvoy still has the 3rd fastest freestyle of all time

RC17
Reply to  Fean Darris
1 hour ago

4th*, cielo, bernard and dressel have been faster

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
Reply to  Fean Darris
22 minutes ago

Australia have had Sullivan, Magnussen, McEvoy, Chalmers all go 47.10 or better.

Unfortunately for them, not at the same time.

WhatIDo
Reply to  There's no doubt that he's tightening up
29 seconds ago

The Aussies know how to swim freestyle

yoo
1 hour ago

Have Jack Mcloughlin and Clyde Lewis retired ?

Big Mac #1
1 hour ago

They alphabetized☹️

