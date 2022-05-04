BSN Sports Webinar: Navigating Injury To Success With Katie McLaughlin

Courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.

BSN SPORTS is thrilled to team up with Speedo for an upcoming FREE Swim Webinar on Monday, May 9th at 3PM ET titled “Navigating Injury To Success with Speedo Swimmer Katie McLaughlin.”

What to Expect: Calling all Swim coaches and athletes! Join us as Katie McLaughlin leads us through her unique career path from a broken neck during training to winning an Olympic silver medal. In this webinar, Katie will review her career path to success and share her best tips and tricks to navigating injury. Thanks to Speedo for hosting this webinar, Katie will even share favorite products and recommendations that she packs in her swim bag for some fun inspiration as you are preparing for next season. We hope you can join for this one of a kind conversation!

We will also be giving out a certificate of attendance for coaches who attend this webinar, please see more information on the RSVP page. I hope you can carve an hour out of your day to make this webinar NEXT MONDAY! They should be very beneficial for you, your coaches and athletes as you prepare them for the upcoming season. Please see below for more information on this event.

RSVP: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/speedoswimweb

Date: Monday, May 9th

TIME: 3PM ET (NOTE TIME ZONE)

