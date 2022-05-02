Kyle Chalmers Enters Butterfly Events For Australian Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, May 18th – Sunday, May 22nd

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre

World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier

LCM (50m)

Although entries for the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships don’t close until tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2nd, we know of at least two competitors who will be diving into the pool come May 18th.

We reported how multi-Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus is planning on racing at the Championships, despite opting out of this summer’s World Championships. And now her fellow Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers is following down the same path.

The 23-year-old had also previously stated he will not be racing in Budapest, although he is already prequalified by way of his Olympic silver. He will instead will be targeting Birmingham for the Commonwealths.

Nevertheless, his social media indicates he has indeed entered the Australian Swimming Championships, at least in the 50m and 100m butterfly events.

Chalmers took 100m free gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and followed that up with a silver at last year’s edition of the Games in Tokyo. Since then, the man has logged a new short course 100 free World Record but pulled out of the 2020 Short Course World Championships for shoulder surgery. As such, we’ll see how the ‘cyborg’ that is Chalmers performs for the first time in 2022 in just a couple of weeks’ time.

Although not his bread-and-butter freestyle events, Chalmers has been formidable in the 50m and 100m fly, owning lifetime bests of 23.48 and 51.37 respectively, with both outings having been produced in 2020. With his being pre-qualified for Commonwealths as well, it’s not critical Chalmers swim his best events at these upcoming Aussie Trials.

The only swimmers to have earned automatic bids for both Worlds and the Commonwealth Games were those who medaled at the Tokyo Olympics. Australia did not land on the men’s butterfly podiums, therefore, slots in the 50m and 100m fly are up for grabs.