Timothy Mai Commits to Valparaiso With Team Leading Times

Timothy Mai, a senior at Creekside High School in St. John, Florida has committed to take his talents north and swim for Division I Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana. Mai is a freestyler and butterflyer who does his club swimming for the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mai told SwimSwam, “I am very excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Valparaiso University. It’s been a long journey to get here but I’m so happy and thankful for those that helped me along the way. I would like to thank my teammates for pushing me everyday, coaches for giving me the tools I need for success, and Lori Payne from Accrecruits for her guidance in the college search. A special thanks goes out to my Mom for driving me to practice everyday. I can’t wait for what’s next. #govalpo #WeAreBeacons”

At the 2021 FHSAA 4A championships, Mai qualified for the B final of the 100 fly with a lifetime best of 51.90 and helped lead Creekside to a fifth place team finish.

Mai’s top times include:

100 free: 48.99

200 free: 1:45.46

500 free: 4:46.43

100 fly: 51.90

200 fly: 1:53.54

Mai projects to be a high impact addition to the Valpo roster. His lifetime bests in the 500 free and 200 fly would have been the fastest on the team last season, while his 100 fly would have ranked 2nd on the roster.

His arrival should help a Valparaiso roster that finished 6th at last year’s MAC Championships. He would have qualified for the B final in the 200 fly, an event that Valpo did not score in last season. To score in his other top events, Mai will have some improvements to make when he arrives on campus in the fall. It took a 4:38.14 to qualify for the B final of the 500 free and a 50.56 to qualify for the B final of the 100 fly.

