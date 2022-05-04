Bill Dorenkott Describes Training Sets for Hunter Armstrong, Charlie Clark

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Bill Dorenkott had a fantastic week in Greensboro, North Carolina at International Team Trials. He put two guys on the team (Hunter Armstrong and Charlie Clark), one of whom set a world record, and was named to the coaching staff of Team USA for this summer’s World Championships. This week, he joined the SwimSwam podcast to discuss all the success he’s had over the past year and all he’s learned from his 14 years at Ohio State. We discuss specific sets from his two World Championship qualifiers. We talk about how the long course success affects the team, the staff, and the relationship with the University Administration. We also talk about how to celebrate successes and incorporate fun into a high-achieving program. A lot to be learned from one of the most successful coaches in college swimming.

