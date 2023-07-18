Olympic Champion Klete Keller’s Sentencing Date Delayed Again Until December

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller had his sentencing hearing postponed once again until December 1, nearly three years after he stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Keller’s sentencing date was initially scheduled for May 10, but it was pushed back until July 7 after his attorney, Edward B. MacMahon Jr., died in March. to further facilitate his cooperation with ongoing law enforcement investigations. Now delayed for a third time this summer, the defense argued this five-month postponement is warranted due to “the nature of Mr. Keller’s ongoing cooperation… and the potential effect that such cooperation may have on Mr. Keller’s eventual sentence.”

The felony charge for obstructing a federal proceeding carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, but the 41-year-old Keller will likely receive far less time. Paul Allard Hodgkins spent just eight months behind bars in Florida after entering a guilty plea for the same felony charge two years ago in Florida.

An outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump, Keller was identified in videos from the insurrection wearing a U.S. Olympic Team jacket. A few days later, he turned himself in facing charges in Denver. Keller originally pleaded not guilty to the seven charges he faced, but he reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in September of 2021.

Keller admitted to spending “a little less than one hour” inside the Capitol as part of an attempt to stop or delay certification of the electoral college vote for the 2020 election. He also said he took phone photos and videos inside the Capitol, then destroyed the phone, its memory card, and threw away the Team USA jacket within 48 hours.

According to his plea, Keller yelled, “F*** Nancy Pelosi!” and “F*** Chuck Schumer!” when he was in the rotunda.

The Capitol riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer. More than 1,000 people have since been arrested, more than half of whom have pleaded guilty, according to the Department of Justice.

A three-time Olympian, Keller won two gold medals as a member of the American men’s 800-meter freestyle relay team at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. He also picked up a silver in the event at Sydney 2000 in addition to a pair of bronze medals in the 400 free at Sydney 200 and Athens 2004. He competed collegiately at USC for two years from 2000-01 before turning professional. Until 2007, he trained at Michigan’s Club Wolverine under coaches Jon Urbanchek and later Bob Bowman.

