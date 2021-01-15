Klete Keller Turns Himself in to Authorities for Capitol Riot Charges

On Thursday, two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller turned himself into federal authorities after he was charged by the U.S. District Court in Denver for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Wednesday.

The 3 charges he faces, and maximum punishments, are:

During a brief court hearing yesterday, Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty informed Keller of the maximum punishments listed above. The judge capped the “obstructing law enforcement” felony charge at a maximum prison sentence of 5 years and he included that Keller could face fines of up to $250,000 for each charge.

Keller was released without bail under the condition that he does not return to Washington D.C. before the presidential inauguration on January 21. Keller agreed to appear at future hearings and to not possess firearms.

According to USA Today, Magistrate Judge Hegarty ordered that Keller may leave Colorado to visit his children in North Carolina, but he will have to ask for permission to visit them after this scheduled trip. He also surrendered his passport.

The Denver court stated that the grand jury will have the ability to add additional charges upon further investigation. This was in reference to Capitol riot cases in which further investigation prompted defendants to be charged with more than they were originally arrested for.

Video footage from Townhall reporter Julio Rosas that showed 6-foot-6 Keller in the Capitol Rotunda wearing his Team USA jacket during the riot led to SwimSwam first identifying him. In that footage, Keller appears to be nonviolent.