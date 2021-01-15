Juniors Nationals Qualifier Gage Hannewyk Sends Verbal to Xavier University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Xavier University has received a verbal commitment from Gage Hannewyk of New Carlisle, IN. He swims year-round for club team Irish Aquatics and he is a senior at South Bend Saint Joseph High School.

I am so excited and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Xavier University! From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I knew I had found a truly special place! I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for always supporting me and keeping me motivated on a daily basis. I can’t wait to see what the next four years have in store! GO MUSKETEERS!!! 🔹⚔️

South Bend Saint Joseph High School finished 4th at the Indiana High School Boys Sectional Championships at South Bend. Hannewyk contributed to the team’s overall score, placing within the top 8 in both of his individual races and on two relays. He touched 3rd in finals for the 50 free (21.61) and second in the 100 free (47.18).

The South Bend Saint Joseph 200 medley relay finished 3rd. Sammy Sierra led off the relay on back, followed by Thomas Tobolski on breast, Hannewyk on fly (22.96), and Campbell Jones on free. The same four men swam on the 200 free relay which earned another bronze medal. Hannewyk anchored the relay, splitting a 50 free time of 20.61. He came from behind South Bend Riley High School’s relay, out-touching them by 1.98 seconds.

Last March, the Irish Aquatics swimmer competed at the Speedo Champions Series at Indianapolis. He swam the 50, 100, and 200-meter free and the 100-meter fly. He made it back to finals in the 50 free, touching 24th in the C-final. He swam personal best times in each event.

Hannewyk is a 2019 Futures qualifier in the 50-yard free, 100-yard free, and 100-yard fly. He has also met the 2019 Junior Nationals times standards, qualifying for Summer Juniors in the 50-meter free and Winter Juniors in the 100-meter free.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 49.87

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 46.16

200 free – 1:41.90

Hannewyk will join the Musketeers in the fall of 2021. His top freestyle times would have been within Xavier’s top 6 during the 2019-2020 season. He would have been the team’s fifth-fastest in the 50 and 100 free and their sixth-fastest in the 200 free. Most of their top sprinters will have graduated by the time Hannewyk arrives on campus.

The Xavier University men won the 2020 Big East Conference Championship in swimming & diving. In that effort, they won only three gold medals and 5 silver, demonstrating the impressive depth the team has. The team earned medals for each of their relays, winning gold for the 200 free relay, silver for the 400 free relay, and bronze for the 200 and 400 medley and 800 free relays.

The Musketeers have already received verbals from YNats finalist Adam Lamping and Winter Juniors qualifier Nathan Wall for the 2021-2022 season.

