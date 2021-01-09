Xavier University Picks Up YNATS Finalist Adam Lamping for its Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance specialist Adam Lamping has announced his decision to swim for the Xavier University Musketeers beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Lamping is currently a senior at Saint Xavier High School and he swims club at the Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA.

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Xavier University!! I can’t wait for the next 4 years, GO MUSKIES!!!

Lamping represented the Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA at the 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships. He swam the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 meter free, and the 200 back. He made it back to finals in both the 200 and the 400 free, and he finished within the top 8 in the 800 and 1500. He would up 12th in the 200 free, 7th in the 400 and 800 free, and 4th in the 1500 free.

Lamping is a Junior Nationals qualifier. In December of 2019, he competed at the Speedo East Winter Junior Nationals. He swam the 200, 500, and 1650 free, and he exhibitioned the 1000 free. He finished 78th, 64th, and 42nd, respectively. Each of his swims were personal bests at the time.

During his sophomore year at Saint Xavier High School, Lamping competed at the Ohio State Division 2 High School Championships. He swam the 200 free, finishing 19th in a time of 1:43.25. He also swam the 500 free, earning a spot in the B-final after having touched 9th in prelims. He won the B-final, dropping 1.38 seconds from his prelims time for a personal best time of 4:34.12.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 48.58

200 free – 1:42.84

500 free – 4:34.12

1650 free – 15:53.03

The Xavier University men’s team won the 2020 Big East Conference title. Andrew Martin led the team in individual points, winning the 1650 free and coming in second in the 200 and the 500 free. Lamping 1650 time would have placed him within the top 8 at the conference championships. Additionally, he would have earned a spot in the B-final of the 200 and 500 free.

Lamping will join high school teammate Nathan Wall and South Bend Sectional runner-up Gage Hannewyk as a member of the Musketeers’ class of 2025.

