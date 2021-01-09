Jordyn Shipps to Remain In-State with Verbal to Oakland University for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Oakland University has received a verbal commitment from Jordyn Shipps for its class of 2025. Shipps is a year-round swimmer for Mid-Michigan Aquatics and she is in her final year at Dewitt High School. She shared her excitement in an Instagram post:

In November of 2019, Shipps competed at the Michigan High School Girls Division 2 State Championships, making it back in the A-final in both of her individual races. The Dewitt High School junior swam the 100 free and the 200 free, as well as the 200 free and 200 meldey relays. She touched third in prelims of the 200 free, posting a personal best time of 1:52.46. She went 0.37 seconds slower in finals, dropping down to 5th place.

She also swam in the A-final of the 100 free, touching second in prelims in a time of 52.25. She finished 4th overall, dropping 0.04 seconds in finals for a personal best time of 52.21. Shipps swam the butterfly leg of Dewitt’s 200 medley relay, splitting a time of 25.73. Allison Flannery swam back, Jane Thomas did breast, and Karlie Janik anchored on free. Shipps led off her team’s 200 free relay, swimming an unofficial time of 24.41. Flannery, Janik, and Samantha Casler swam the other three legs, for a 17th place finish.

Shipps holds the Dewitt High School records in each individual event, except the 100 breast which was set by Beth Michael in 1988. Shipps is also a member of the record-setting 200-medley, 200-free, and 400-free relay teams.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 57.61

100 IM – 1:03.04

200 IM – 2:08.19

100 back – 59.08

200 back – 2:05.47

100 free – 52.21

200 free – 1:52.46

Oakland University won its seventh consecutive Horizon League Championships title in the spring of 2020. At the end of the meet, the Golden Grizzlies earned recognition for having the Coach of the Year (Pete Hovland), the Women’s Athlete of the Year and Swimmer of the Meet (Susan LaGrand), the Men’s Athlete of the Year, the Women’s Freshman of the Year (Emily Aycock), and the Men’s Freshman of the Year. LaGrand was later named the GEICO Horizon League Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Season.

Shipps will join the Golden Grizzlies in the fall of 2021. The team has already secured verbals from Candian nationals Logan Belanger, Sam Thiessen, and Ajete Eggers.

