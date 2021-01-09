Daily Swim Coach Workout #332

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up:

12×100 free/back/breast 50 kick/50 swim @ 20 sec rest

Kick Work: Repeat 4x w/fins

1×150 @ 2:15 IM/free kick

2×50 @ 1:00 IM order swim/kick

Drill Series: Repeat 4x free/back/breast/fly

1×100 @ 1:45 pull w/buoy

1×50 @ 1:00 25 right/25 left

1×50 @ 1:00 swim

Distance free/IM work:

1×500 @ 9:00 free 100 swim/400 kick

4×100 @ 1:45 IM (desc to 400 IM pace)

1×500 @ 9:00 200 swim/300 kick

3×100 @ 1:45 IM (hold 400 IM pace)

1×500 @ 9:00 300 swim/200 kick

2×100 @ 1:45 IM (desc to 200 IM pace)

1×500 @ 9:00 400 swim/100 kick

1×100 @ 1:45 IM (200 IM pace)

1×500 @ 9:00 chase swim



