Ohio State Picks Up Verbal from State 100 Free Champ Jay Johnson

Hudson, Ohio’s Jay Johnson has announced his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2019-20, effectively keeping the state’s sprint free talent in-house. He will join fellow future Buckeyes Chachi Gustafson and Jonah Cooper in the class of 2023.

“I’ve always been a Buckeye at heart and I am honored to continue my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University. I want to thank all the people that have helped me to this achievement, especially my coaches and family. I’m excited to join this fantastic program and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. Go Bucks!”

After placing 6th in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 as a sophomore in 2017, Johnson won the 100 free at the 2018 OHSAA Division I Championships with a lifetime-best 44.69. He was also runner-up (to state record-breaker Carson Foster in the 200 free (1:37.52), led off the 6th-place 200 free relay (21.13), and contributed a leg (44.87) to the 3rd-place 400 free relay. Johnson does his club swimming with Hudson Explorer Aquatic Team. He swam a full complement of events at Summer Junior Nationals (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly) and took home new PBs in the 200 free, 100 breast and 100 fly. Two weeks earlier at Sectionals he’d gone best times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 400 free.

Johnson is already very close to scoring at B1G Championships in the 100 free and 200 free, having dropped an impressive 3.7 seconds in the former and 8.5 seconds in the latter over the last two years. His top SCY times include:

50 free – 20.68

100 free – 44.69

200 free – 1:37.52

100 breast – 57.59

100 fly – 50.07

200 IM – 1:53.11