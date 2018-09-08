Kira Toussaint Lowers Own Dutch 100 Back NR at World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

While competing on day 2 of the FINA World Cup stop in Kazan, Russia, Dutch backstroke ace Kira Toussaint registered a new national record. Taking the women’s 100m backstroke gold in a time of 59.80, Toussaint was able to sliver .01 off of her previous personal best and Dutch NR of 59.81 produced at the 2018 European Championships.

In her 59.81 outing in Glasgow, Toussaint was lead-off on her squad’s 4 x 100m medley relay. She’s been slowly chipping away at the national record, first lowering it to 59.88 in April at the Swim Cup Eindhoven. Prior to that, Toussaint held the standard at 59.94.

Below is a split comparison between her 59.81 and 59.80 national record-setting swims:

From Euros: 29.28/30.53 = 59.81

From World Cup: 29.02/30.78 = 59.80.

Toussaint’s time tonight would have finished 6th in the 2018 European Championships final, a race in which she settled for 8th in a mark of 1:00.14.

The former University of Tennessee standout joined the Dutch NTC squad in Amsterdam last December after having finished up her Kinesiology degree.