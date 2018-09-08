2018 FINA World Cup Kazan Day 2 Finals: Efimova Is Automatic

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

Day 2 brought more World Cup Records by the same swimmers who knocked them down on day 1. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom rocked a winning 50m fly time of 25.39 to take gold here in Kazan while also overtaking the previous World Cup Record of 25.51. Russia’s Vlad Morozov notched his 2nd World Cup Record as well, taking the men’s 50m back in a mark of 24.43. That surpassed the previous series mark of 24.58.

You can read more about Sjostrom’s impressive effort here and Morozov’s thriller here.

Prior to her butterfly victory, Sjostrom already hooked a top podium spot in the women’s 200m freestyle. Collecting the only sub-1:56 time of the field, the Swede finished in 1:55.98 by splitting 56.62/59.36. Silver medal tonight went to Femke Heemskerk in her time of 1:56.89, while Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 2:00.27.

The 200m free was just 1 of 4 appearances for Hosszu on the evening, as the Olympic champion kicked off night 2 with the 400m IM event. Hosszu holds the World Cup Record with the 4:33.88 she registered back in 2015, but it took her just 4:37.82 to still win by over 10 seconds here in Kazan. Her teammate Zsuzsanna Jakabos made it a 1-2 finish for the nation with a time of 4:47.93.

Hosszu battled Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint in the 100m backstroke, with the Dutch national record holder coming out on top with the only sub-minute time of the pack. Clocking 59.80, Toussaint was able to deny Hosszu the gold and instead add another medal to her own tally, which includes 50m back gold from yesterday. Hosszu settled for 100m back silver this evening in 1:00.77.

The mixed 4 x 100m freestyle also saw Hosszu take to the pool, as the 29-year-old anchored Team Hungary in 55.82 to help them land bronze in 3:36.21. The top 2 teams in the relay race were Netherlands and Russia, who finished with respective times of 3:27.42 and 3:30.94.

America’s Michael Andrew collected 2 medals on the night, finishing just .06 behind Morozov in the 50m back with a silver medal-garnering mark of 24.49, while also taking bronze in the 50m breast with a mark of 27.30. Taking that breast win was Brazil’s sole swimmer, Felipe Lima, who took the race in 26.90.

Olympians Chad Le Clos of South Africa and Yuliya Efimova of Russia raced their way to gold medals this evening in their respective 200m fly and 100m breast events. For Le Clos, he was able to beat out Russian Daniil Pakomov, taking the top prize in 1:56.68 to the Russian’s 1:56.90.

Efimova won more handily, however, as she rushed to the wall to take the 100m breast in 1:05.94, falling just .01 shy of Alia Atkinson’s World Cup Record of 1:05.93 from 2015. Efimova represented the only swimmer to delve under the 1:07 mark tonight.

1:05.53 is what Efimova produced in Glasgow to take the 2018 European Championships crown in a new meet record, so the 26-year-old was in good form stopping the clock less than half a second behind that result.

Additional Winners: