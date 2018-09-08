Watch Morozov’s 50 Back & 50 Free World Cup Races From Kazan

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

Russia’s Vlad Morozov cranked out 2 World Cup Records on just the first stop of the 2018 series. Last night in Kazan, the former USC standout produced a winning 50m freestyle time of 21.49 to surpass the previous WC Record of 21.64 set by France’s Florent Manaudou back in 2015.

For Morozov, his 21.49 outing places among the top 5 performances of his career and fell just .05 shy of his own Russian National Record of 21.44 set first at the 2017 Russian Championships, then established again at this year’s European Championships in the semi-finals.

50m freestyle race video courtesy of FINA.

Morozov’s 2nd World Cup Record came tonight in the men’s 50m backstroke, where the 26-year-old registered a winning effort of 24.43. That held off a charging American in Michael Andrew, who touched just .06 later in 24.49. But, it also overtook the previous World Cup mark of 24.58 set by USA’s David Plummer back in 2015.

Race Video courtesy of FINA.