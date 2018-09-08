NOVA’s Rod Hansen Named ASCA/F&F Age Group Coach of the Year

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 0

September 08th, 2018 Club, News

Rod Hansen of Irvine Novaquatics Swimming has been named the 2018 ASCA/Fitter & Faster Age Group Coach of the Year. Hansen, whose title is associate head age group coach, works primarily with the team’s 9-14 year old swimmers.

Hansen was announced as the winner at the annual ASCA awards banquet on Friday evening during the 2018 ASCA World Clinic. He was chosen from among 10 finalists, which included his fellow Novaquatics head age group coach Andi Kawamoto-Klatt.

Novaquatics were the hosts of this summer’s Nationals and Junior Nationals in 2018, including winning the Junior Nationals title.

PREVIOUS ASCA AGE GROUP COACH OF THE YEAR RECIPIENTS

See an interview with Hansen below, where he talks about what made this year special, and shared the credit with the rest of the Novaquatics staff.

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!