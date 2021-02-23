Ohio HS State DII Qualifier Maggie Marody Sends Verbal to Niagara University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Marody of Saint Clairsville, OH has announced her decision to swim for Niagara University beginning in the fall of 2021. She is a senior at Saint Clairsville High School and she swims club for the Wheeling YMCA Cardinal Aquatics.

I am elated to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Niagara University!! I want to thank my coaches, family, teammates, and most importantly, God, for helping me get to where I am today. GO EAGLES!!

Marody has qualified for the Ohio High School State DII Championships every year since her freshman year at Saint Clairsville High School. Freshman year, she made it back to finals in the 500, finishing 12th. She also swam the 500 free at the championship meet her sophomore and junior year. The meet has not yet taken place, but Marody has qualified and will swim the 200 and 500 free this weekend, both events in which she holds her school’s records.

In 2018 and 2019, Marody qualified for the YMCA Short Course Nationals in the 200 fly. She finished 108th both years. She also represented the Wheeling YMCA Cardinal Aquatics at the YMCA Long Course National Championships in 2019. She swam the 200, 800 and 1650 free and the 200 fly. She finished 27th in the 800, 29th in the 1650 and 59th in the 200 fly.

Marody also competes in open water swimming. In 2018, she competed at the 7.5k Junior Nationals in Tempe, AZ. She also swam at the 3 Rivers 30k Marathon Swim in Pittsburgh. She was the youngest swimmer to compete and finish the event at the age of 16.

She is a three-sport athlete and has earned three lettermen for being a member of her cross country and track teams at her high school, and has competed at the regional and sectional meets of both sports. Finally, Marody has qualified for the 2021 Olympic Distance World Triathlon Championships that will take place in Edmonton, CAN in August.

Best SCY Times:

500 free – 5:12.82

1000 free – 10:46.57

1650 free – 18:01.91

200 fly – 2:11.96

Marody will be a strong addition to Niagara University’s distance program. Her top times would have made her the team’s second-fastest competitor in the 500, 1000, and 1650 during the 2019-2020 season. Avery Sanquist was the top swimmer in the three events last season and will be a senior when Marody arrives on campus. Sanquist is also the school record-holder in the 1000 and 1650 free. Marody’s top times would have placed her in the B-final of the 500 free at the 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. She will be joining versatile swimmer Megan Smith as a member of the Eagles’ class of 2025.

